Ready to hit the slopes

HANDS GRIPPING the bars, knees bent and weight shifted downhill, I was ready to tackle a top-to-bottom run on a ski bike at Loon Mountain Resort.

Ski biking is one of the fastest growing winter sports. The bikes have frames similar to a mountain bike, but instead of wheels, the frame rides on short skis — two in back that the rider stands on, and one in the front to steer.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
Beginner zone

Matt Marquis stands on his rental ski bike next to the “magic carpet” lift on Sarsaparilla, Loon’s progression slope for beginners.
Carving Lower Picked Rock at Loon

Rider Matt Marquis scrubs his way down Lower Picked Rock at Loon Mountain Resort with instructor John Knobel carving behind.
A fleet of SNO Go bikes

Part of Loon’s fleet of Sno-Go ski bikes await riders in front of Loon Mountain’s rental shop. Loon’s rental package includes snowboard boots and a helmet.

