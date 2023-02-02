HANDS GRIPPING the bars, knees bent and weight shifted downhill, I was ready to tackle a top-to-bottom run on a ski bike at Loon Mountain Resort.
Ski biking is one of the fastest growing winter sports. The bikes have frames similar to a mountain bike, but instead of wheels, the frame rides on short skis — two in back that the rider stands on, and one in the front to steer.
The bikes have full suspension (essentially, springs and shock absorbers) to smooth bumpier terrain, and the short handlebars make it easier to turn the bike on the hill.
The learning process was intuitive, and I quickly picked up the basic technique.
Fellow trainee Matt Marquis of Manchester felt the same way.
“I was surprised how easy the ski bike was to learn. I learned to snowboard 25 years ago, and I still remember how difficult it was and how long it took to be able to make it all the way down the hill without falling down,” he said.
Neither one of us fell off our bikes that day, which likely had something to do with the clear and constructive instruction we received from John Knobel, a Loon employee who lives and breathes bikes all year round.
“I like the outdoor activity,” he said. “I like the social aspect, getting to go out and ride with my friends, but it’s also a really freeing sport.”
Knobel has been working at Loon for three years, giving mountain biking lessons in the summer and, more recently, teaching ski biking in the winter.
“I like the accessibility it brings to the mountain,” he said. “I really love that people who think they can’t ski or snowboard, whether from injury or from lack of experience, that they still have access to the mountain and that they can catch up to some of their friends who’ve been doing it for so long.”
We met Knobel outside the rental shop, where a fleet of Sno-Go ski bikes were lined up. After a short safety tutorial and explanation of the equipment, we set off for the Sarsaparilla beginner area.
Since we were true beginners, Knobel demonstrated three basic techniques, carves, scrubs and hockey stops. For sharp carves, riders can tilt the bike, a movement that causes the skis to roll onto their edges, thus initiating the turn. Scrubs, which control speed, require a coordinated back and forth with the hips, a gesture that spectators likely find comical.
After mastering the basics, it was time to learn how to load the Kissing Cousins double chairlift. Although it seemed daunting, the bikes feature a solid handle sticking out from the frame that holds the bike on the seat of the chair.
To load, I followed Knobel’s three directions, sit, lift, and pull. It took a bit of finagling, but the momentum of the lift swept both me and the bike up with ease. Luckily, a bike and rider count as two people, so I was able to ride the lift solo for my first time.
At the top, Knobel waited to assist with our dismount. Unloading was even easier, Push the bike off the lift, step into the bindings and then stand, letting the chair do the work for you.
Knobel helped us build on and improve our technique throughout the lesson, taking us further up the mountain for each run.
“I like that you can do it the right way with safe progression,” Knobel said. “I’ve always been a more cautious rider and learner, and I like that there’s a lot more instruction these days, with mountain biking, ski biking, all sorts of sports. Progression and safety is more important.”
By the end of the day, he took us up the Kanc8 chairlift and down Lower Picked Rock, an intermediate run identified by a blue square. “It’s a teal, depending on how you look at it,” Knoebel joked in an attempt to quell my nerves.
Once I gained speed, I found myself cruising at a mellow, if not cautious, speed through soft mounds of snow pushed to the side of the trail. Up ahead, I watched Marquis zig-zag back and forth like a natural, scrubbing rhythmically and hockey-stopping with power.
“I would definitely try it again,” he said after our day out. “I even asked John how much they cost and visited the Sno-Go website when I got home. If I didn’t snowboard and fat bike during the winter, I would consider getting one.”
Needless to say, if Marquis’ intrigue provides any indication, ski biking might be the next big thing on the slopes.
Sno-Go ski bike rentals at Loon are $93 for a day, which includes snowboard boots and a helmet. Private lessons, which will go live on their website soon, cost $175 an hour. For more information, visit loonmtn.com/winter-activities/sno-go.