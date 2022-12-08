Ski Patrol Director Ted Fitzgerald

The cherry-red jacket of a ski patroller is a familiar sight on the slopes. Whether they’re spotted sliding cautiously downhill with a toboggan in tow or standing at the top of a trail, preparing to drop the ropes on untouched terrain, these folks do it all, making them true stewards of the mountain.

“We get to know the mountain pretty well,” said Ted Fitzgerald, the ski patrol director at Ragged Mountain in Danbury. “We get out an hour before the lifts open, so we get booted up and get out to check the trails. It doesn’t matter if it’s a bluebird day or nasty rain, sleet. We gotta get out there and get ready for the public. At the end of the day, we’re the last ones off.”

