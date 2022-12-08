{image}{imagePath}//ulblox-tcms/tcms_purged/unionleader_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/ULD/09/A/Images/A001_ULD_2022_12_09_00/14305ec0-765f-11ed-b774-00163ec2aa77/14305ec0-765f-11ed-b774-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}Provided by Ragged Mountain{/photoCredit}
{caption}Ski Patrol Director Ted Fitzgerald stands in front of ski patrol headquarters at the summit of Ragged Mountain.{/caption}
{standaloneHead}Ski Patrol Director Ted Fitzgerald{/standaloneHead}
A group of patrollers practice manually unloading guests from the chairlift.
The perks of being a patroller? You get first tracks on powder days.
Assistant Patrol Director Lee Murphy, who started patrolling in 1987, fixes rope lines in front of a closed trail.
Ragged employs eight full-time ski patrollers while more than 60 volunteers help out with calls on the weekends.
One way patrollers train throughout the season is practicing their toboggan skills and maneuvering through difficult terrain.
The cherry-red jacket of a ski patroller is a familiar sight on the slopes. Whether they’re spotted sliding cautiously downhill with a toboggan in tow or standing at the top of a trail, preparing to drop the ropes on untouched terrain, these folks do it all, making them true stewards of the mountain.
“We get to know the mountain pretty well,” said Ted Fitzgerald, the ski patrol director at Ragged Mountain in Danbury. “We get out an hour before the lifts open, so we get booted up and get out to check the trails. It doesn’t matter if it’s a bluebird day or nasty rain, sleet. We gotta get out there and get ready for the public. At the end of the day, we’re the last ones off.”
I sat down with Fitzgerald on Dec. 3, originally opening day for the mountain. With heavy rains in the forecast this past week, they decided to put off opening for another week.
So instead of patrolling the slopes, Fitzgerald and I chatted about his career in patrolling from the warmth and comfort of the First Aid room at the bottom floor of the Red Barn Lodge.
I sat across from Fitzgerald on a backless, vinyl medical stool, surrounded by First Aid kits, bundles of rope and plastic toboggans perched against the wall. Around the corner, a medical dummy was seated upright on a treatment bed, likely from recent training sessions preparing staff members for the season ahead.
Fitzgerald started patrolling at Highlands in 1975 when it was still an operating ski area. He began because his father was also a patroller — something he did to afford ski passes for the entire family — and ended up sticking with it through high school and college.
When I asked Fitzgerald about his attraction to patrolling, he answered me before I could even get the question out: “Skiing. I just enjoy it. The people who do it.”
Ragged — a small, family-oriented mountain — attends to approximately 200 accidents each year. “We’ll go days without an accident and then we’ll get a run of them on the weekend,” Fitzgerald said.
Some days, whether the skiing is marginal or little beginner terrain is accessible when the mountain first opens, patrollers might be tasked with offering courtesy rides (an assisted trip down to the base lodge in a toboggan) for those not comfortable with making it down from the summit on their own.
In Fitzgerald’s long history patrolling, his most unforgettable call dealt with a young child falling from a chairlift. The child ended up relatively OK in the end, and luckily for patrollers, the trail underneath had been closed. But Fitzgerald described the technical difficulty of maneuvering the toboggan down from the summit through a few inches of frozen, ungroomed crud.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate,” Fitzgerald said. “Personally, I haven’t been on any gory or gruesome incidents, although there have been some here.” For Fitzgerald, there’s been “nothing serious,” just your average broken wrists, arms and legs.
Ragged has eight paid ski patrollers on staff to attend to calls but upward of 60 volunteers — school teachers, doctors, construction workers and a whole other slew of professionals — who volunteer their time on the weekends.
Patrollers are required to hold an Outdoor Emergency Care certification, so paid staff members are often EMTs or paramedics.
The first aid curriculum has changed quite a bit over Fitzgerald’s years as a patroller. When he first started, the curriculum was provided by the American Red Cross. Today, the National Ski Patrol, the leading authority in mountain safety, writes their own curriculum. “It’s gotten a lot more involved and a lot more mainstreamed with EMS work,” Fitzgerald said.
As our conversation shifted, Fitzgerald mentioned the difficulty making a living as a ski patroller. “That’s why most of my patrol are retired or younger and still living at home,” he said.
Although the pay scale has increased in the past few years, Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of recruiting younger people. “That would be really great, for all parts of the industry,” he said.
Fitzgerald has been with Ragged for the past 20 years and took over as patrol director three years ago. “I’m semi-retired,” he said.
Although he is the current director, he isn’t the patroller with the most seniority. Other Ragged patrollers, like Sandy Whalen and John Brown, have been at the mountain longer than Fitzgerald.
Why have these patrollers stuck with it for so long? What makes Ragged a great place to work?
“I just like the vibe,” Fitzgerald said, “rather than a mountain that has numbers of people. Here, you know the season pass holders personally. You know the whole management team. I just like the vibe of a smaller mountain.”
Ragged Mountain is scheduled to open Friday, weather permitting. When you visit, don’t forget to thank the folks in the red coats.
NHWinter is published Fridays through ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.