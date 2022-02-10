I ’m amazed by the tricks the skiers and riders are throwing down at the Olympics in Beijing. But those athletes had to start somewhere, and for many it was competition circuits held in carefully crafted terrain parks at their home resorts.
Last weekend, young competitors shredded the Wild Side terrain park during a slopestyle competition at Ragged Mountain in Danbury organized by USASA, the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association.
Slopestyle is a freestyle event in which athletes take turns skiing or snowboarding down a course while negotiating a variety of obstacles such as rails, jumps and other terrain park features. Athletes are scored on the variety and difficulty of tricks they land.
For Ibrahim Hikmate, an 18-year-old skier in his senior year at the Holderness School, the USASA events — described on its homepage as the “grassroots of skiing and snowboarding” — are less about the competitive edge and more about having a good time.
“In other competitions it’s about who can win, who can do the best trick,” Hikmate said. “This feels much more like a community. I feel like this is so much more about a lot of people together having fun and enjoying skiing.”
Hikmate has been competing with USASA for the past seven years, even scoring enough points throughout the series to attend the national competition when he was in the sixth grade.
Together we watched the skiers slip the course as one group, checking out the features and devising plans for the two chances they’ll have to put down the best run.
After a few practice runs, I overheard Hikmate chatting with his coach, Peter Elliott, reviewing the different features and planning out potential lines to take down the course. “That first jump is no joke,” Hikmate said.
The course included two sections of rail features, two sections of jumps with an option to hit the larger jump line on the left, and a huge “butter pad” — a wide, flat surface of snow allowing competitors to press onto the nose or tail of their skis in a stylish way.
“I’m a super big fan of the rails. I always love coming to Ragged for the rails,” Hikmate said. “And I love the butter pad. That’s my favorite feature I think I’ve ever had in a slope course.”
Hikmate put down a switch 180 up onto the butter pad to a nollie 360 out, a “steezy” trick that includes spinning, popping and buttering on his skis.
Crafting the ideal park takes experience and intuition. Ragged’s Terrain Park Manager Bryan Harper is in his eighth season with the mountain, but has been working in terrain parks since 2008.
“I ask my crew for any ideas that they want to do, and it’s always swirling in my head about what I want to do,” Harper said. “My biggest goal out there is to have something for everybody whether it’s your first time hitting a jump or you’re a pro in town and you wanted to come ride here with your family or friends.”
At Ragged, the Wild Side terrain park is one large park trail with medium to large features. On the Spear Mountain side of the resort sits a small beginner park known as the Barnyard. The smallest jump on the mountain is about 10 feet, and they progress in 5- to 7-foot increments all the way up to 40 feet.
“My personal favorite is the building part of the job, but really I enjoy what’s going on right now up on the hill in that slope event,” Harper said. “Seeing young riders able to progress and enjoy the features and use them for what they’re designed for and hitting them in different ways that I hadn’t intended on. That is one of the most rewarding parts of it.”
Upcoming events at Ragged Mountain Terrain Parks include a USASA Rail Jam, USASA Boarder/Skiercross and a late season Mini-Pipe Jam.