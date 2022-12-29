ALTHOUGH IT WAS later than usual this year, it felt great wiping down my snowboard and getting back on the slopes for a new season.
I started the year at Mount Sunapee the morning after Christmas, a brisk but sunny day with a snowmaking cloud enshrouding trails around the Spruce Lodge at the base of the mountain.
Despite the past two months’ rollercoaster weather patterns, Sunapee opened on Nov. 22, tying for their second-earliest opening.
“We’ve oscillated between these extreme colds,” said General Manager Peter Disch, “so our snowmaking team’s been able to put a lot of snow out there in a short period of time.”
While snowmaking has been a critical part of the early-season mountain operations plan, Disch said that in the past week, the focus has increased on grooming in the aftermath of the last winter storm.
The storm brought every type of weather possible to the resort, from high winds to snow to rain and back to snow, with even a few lightning strikes mixed in toward the end.
“Our grooming team is incredibly skilled at being able to pull miracles out,” Disch said with a knowing smile.
A longtime patron of Mount Sunapee, Catherine Wittliff of Bow enjoyed the chilly start to the holiday break with her grandchildren.
“The conditions are excellent for this time of year because of their snowmaking,” Wittliff said.
Although she said it was hard to choose, Skyway is one of Wittliff’s favorite trails on the mountain, likely owing to the unmarred views it offers of Lake Sunapee to the north.
Another skier familiar to the resort, Bobby Arnold of Bow, has been skiing at Sunapee since 1964. He and a friend would take advantage of the state ski pass back then, starting their weekend mornings at Cannon Mountain before making it over to Sunapee in the afternoon to cruise around the mountain and socialize with friends (mostly girls, he confessed).
“Sunapee is a great cruising mountain,” Arnold said. “I always like the upper part of Bonanza. Before snowmaking, one part was ledge where ice would form. That was true New England boilerplate.”
Beth Dooly of Dunbarton prefers exploring the Sunbowl, an area of the resort that had just opened to guests when I visited at the beginning of the week.
“That section of the mountain gets nice and soft when the sun hits it,” said Dooly, who has been skiing and riding at Sunapee for 15 years.
“Sunapee is known for their grooming and trail maintenance,” she said. “The conditions always hold up even when Mother Nature is not holding up her end of the bargain.”
While it’s true that we could use some fresh snow to usher in 2023, the resorts are prepared to tackle that fickle New England weather.
They’re also prepared to reintroduce events that bring people together, an aspect of resort life lost during the pandemic.
“Really what we’re focused on this year is just bringing fun back to Sunapee,” Disch said. “The last two years have been focused on whether or not we can ski and how we can ski safely through the pandemic.”
At the end of last season, Sunapee was able to squeeze in the Slush Cup, an outdoor event featuring a pool skim for the daring. This year since opening, the mountain has hosted several movie nights to help raise money for a local ski club.
On Saturday, the resort is hosting a family-friendly bash to ring in the New Year. A bonfire with s’mores will begin out on Flyway (also known as “The Beach”) at 4 p.m. After dark, more than 60 community members will participate in Sunapee’s first torchlight parade, coming down the Eggbeater trail at the bottom of the mountain. The party will be capped off by live music at Goosefeather’s Pub.
“We all got really good at saying no to stuff over the last two years,” Disch said. “Now it’s like what can we say yes to and just have some fun together.”
Sunapee, which is on property owned by the state of New Hampshire, is operated by Vail Resorts, which took over the lease in 2018.
The publicly traded company operates 37 resorts in 15 states and three countries, including Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire.
For more information about events this season, visit mountsunapee.com