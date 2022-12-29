Loading zone
An employee scans passes for guests loading the Sunapee Express at the start of the holiday week.

 Jill Armstrong

ALTHOUGH IT WAS later than usual this year, it felt great wiping down my snowboard and getting back on the slopes for a new season.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

I started the year at Mount Sunapee the morning after Christmas, a brisk but sunny day with a snowmaking cloud enshrouding trails around the Spruce Lodge at the base of the mountain.

NHWinter is published Fridays through ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.