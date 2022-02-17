NH Winter: Snowshoe run offers a challenge in the snow, mud or whatever

I f I learned anything participating in the Snow or No, We Go Trail Series last weekend, it was this: Running in snowshoes provides one heck of a workout.
A relatively new winter race series, the Snow or No, We Go consists of six trail races starting in January and continuing through March. Races are held at Canterbury Shaker Village and Prospect Acres in Franklin, and offer racers the option of running a 2- or 4-mile loop on snowshoes, with microspikes, or with plain old trail-running sneakers, depending on trail conditions.
Founder Tom Walton invented the series to replace the Granite State Snowshoe Series, a seasonal event that went by the wayside due to an unreliable snow pack. “The idea is that if it’s mud or no snow at all, no matter what, we’re gonna have the race,” he said.
Although some races have been brutally cold, I lucked out with temps above freezing on the day of my race at Prospect Acres Obstacle Course in Franklin. The property, owned by Steven Nelson, functions as a training ground for Nelson’s 71-member team to compete in obstacle- course races such as the Spartan series.
“My goal is to make everyone fit, and it’s just a small piece of the pie in the world, but it is what it is. I’m fortunate enough to have this beautiful piece of property to be able to do that,” Nelson said.
The 2-mile race loop hugged the perimeter of an open field before disappearing into the woods. Pushing up inclines and flying down gentle slopes, I passed oversized tires dangling from trees, ran underneath a long set of monkey bars and crossed wooden pallets covering exposed water bars. With recent warming trends, the snow was soft, making it difficult to move through quickly, but the mild air had me rolling up my sleeves (and had other racers in shorts!).
For Nancy Brome of Manchester, the series offers a way to get outside in the winter when the weather is less than ideal. “My favorite part is not sitting on the couch but being in these gorgeous places with all these like-minded people of any ability. You’ve got people of all abilities doing whatever distance.”
But what about the days when it’s bitter cold?
“People are just like so cold but they do it, and then they feel like a rock star when they’re done, because they did it,” Brome said. “And nobody else was doing it, you know? It’s this like-minded people thing.”
Brome has been running similar races for more than 15 years, but her favorite memory from that time was when she crossed the finish line with her daughter by her side. The mother-daughter duo were featured in Snowshoe Magazine in 2015.
In this year’s series, Brome races with the Delta Dental Team, although she seems to support just about everyone out on the course. As we crossed paths in the woods, I could hear her cheering on others, encouraging them to keep going.
Longtime snowshoe runner Ellen Raffio of Bow ran the shorter loop with her 3-year-old granddaughter in tow. When the babysitter canceled, Raffio decided to throw the toddler in a carrier pack and bring her along.
Although she planned on walking the course with the extra weight, her granddaughter insisted she run. “We might have lost a boot and sock,” Raffio said, “but we got everything back afterwards.”
Raffio explained that running in snowshoes is a great way to improve her regular pace, and it makes her feel much lighter afterward. After running two miles with her granddaughter on her back, I could see how that might have been extra true this time around.
At the end of the race I could glimpse my mother and grandmother cheering from the firepit on the sidelines. I pushed hard through the last straightaway and crossed the finish line. My shoes might have been soaking wet from the melting snow on the course, but my adrenaline from finishing the race kept me buzzing through the awards ceremony. I was glad to be outside with so many like-minded people.
The final two Saturday races of the series will be held tomorrow (Feb. 19) at Canterbury Shaker Village and March 5 at Prospect Acres.