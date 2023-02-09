At the crossroads

F RIGID, RECORD-BREAKING temperatures kept many people bundled up indoors last weekend. But after a gentle swing back to positive digits on Sunday, I braved the cold spell to join guide Heather McKendry at Purity Spring Resort in Madison for an afternoon snowshoe tour around the lake.

Leaving from the Mill Lodge, the guided tour travels across linked recreational trails, many of which traverse the Audubon Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary.

The lodge at Purity Spring Resort

The lodge of the Purity Spring Resort is situated in the old mill building. Copying the wisdom of the beavers, humans replaced the beaver dam with their own in the 1700s before building a mill, which was used for a variety of purposes.
Snowshoe tour begins

Jill Armstrong follows guide Heather McKendry as they begin a snowshoe tour at Purity Spring Resort in Madison.
Spring House

Long ago, the Hoyt family bottled and sold the water from Purity Spring. The old Spring House still remains on the Madison property.
Kettle pond

A view of the kettle pond from the Esker trail at Purity Spring Resort.
Lungwort

Guide Heather McKendry points to a patch of tree lungwort, a leaf-shaped lichen that survives through its symbiotic relationship with the moss on which it grows.

