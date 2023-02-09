F RIGID, RECORD-BREAKING temperatures kept many people bundled up indoors last weekend. But after a gentle swing back to positive digits on Sunday, I braved the cold spell to join guide Heather McKendry at Purity Spring Resort in Madison for an afternoon snowshoe tour around the lake.
Leaving from the Mill Lodge, the guided tour travels across linked recreational trails, many of which traverse the Audubon Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary.
The resort itself has been in the Hoyt family for five generations, but when Ellen Hoyt passed away in 1989, she designated in her will that 160 acres be protected by the New Hampshire Audubon Society.
“It is a 1,400-acre property that was acquired over the course of three generations,” McKendry explained before we set off on our adventure, “but it’s singular. I don’t know anywhere in the United States, let alone New England, where there’s a mile-long lake with nothing else on it.”
Starting in the 1930s, the Hoyts operated summer camps for boys and girls on the property. The boys camp continues to operate near the resort.
No stranger to the area, McKendry has been visiting Purity Spring since she was 6 years old, spending nine summers as a camper and returning for an additional 11 as a counselor. Before the pandemic, she worked as front desk manager and guest experience coordinator for seven years.
After a time working the canopy tours at Bretton Woods, McKendry returned to the Mount Washington Valley area and currently works as the outreach coordinator for nearby Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
“I wanted to get closer to home, honestly,” she said. “I was commuting two hours a day, and now I can run and bike to work, which is a great quality of life change.”
Joining efforts with Purity marketing director Thomas Prindle, McKendry was able to develop a partnership between Tin Mountain and Purity Spring, ultimately resulting in guided snowshoe tours offered for the first time this winter.
“Heather has a wealth of knowledge,” Prindle said before the tour, “not only just for the land, but also for the history of the Hoyt family. It seemed like a no-brainer for us.”
‘Glaciers created everything’
At the start of the tour, we passed an old spring house, which transported me back in time to the Hoyts’ beginnings on this property. Prindle explained that the Hoyts used to bottle water from the spring, shipping it to New York and even winning several accolades at the turn of the 20th century.
As I watched water flow from the ice-covered spring below the dam, I imagined taking a refreshing sip from the original glass bottles.
After crossing a small bridge, I followed McKendry into the woods, listening as she dove right into the history of the landscape itself. Walking along the Esker Trail first, it was fitting that she began by explaining what, exactly, an esker is.
“Glaciers created everything here,” she began.
In short, eskers are created by glacial deposits, sediment that was carried in the streams underneath the glaciers. When the glaciers receded, the mounds of sediment settled and remained. Although many eskers are excavated to make way for developments, these ridge-like masses are protected with the land at Purity Spring.
From the height of the esker, McKendry was able to point out a kettle pond, another land feature shaped by glacial melt. Kettle ponds, or massive holes in the earth, have no water source, but instead are filled with rain water. The current snowpack covering the pond and the surrounding ground made it look like a frosted doughnut.
“You can see things in winter,” McKendry said as we looked back across the lake through bare branches. “The continuity of the land.”
While this was true of the land features, it was also true for signs of wildlife. Throughout the tour, McKendry and I were amazed at the abundance of deer scat decorating the snow-packed trail, which was, according to McKendry, way more than what she might normally spot.
‘This is my world’
As we meandered, making a figure-8 around the property, I was struck by McKendry’s knowledge of and appreciation for this land.
“I guess I’m just passionate about a lot of different things. And what this property has to offer and what snowshoe tours provide right in front of us. It’s just a wonderful gateway sharing with people what I enjoy,” she said.
McKendry picked up a small pine cone, noting how the cones from hemlocks are tiny, considering the trees’ massive size. She discussed the presence of nesting loons on the property and their attraction to the secluded habitat. She even drew my attention to beaver lodges spread out across the lake, their white masses looking not unlike igloos from a distance.
McKendry identified a patch of lobaria pulmonaria, more commonly known as tree lungwort, attached to the bark of a tree. A leaf-shaped lichen, this species survives through its symbiotic relationship with the moss on which it grows. The lichen remains dormant — the leaves dull and dry — until moistened, when it turns a vibrant green, even in the winter months. Taking a closer look, the ridges along the leaves resembled veins lining an aging hand.
“People get reminded of what is out there,” McKendry said. “This is my world. This is what I get to do all the time. For others, it’s a revisiting of what we all know is important and possibly what will save us.”
Tours are scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 4 at 11 a.m. and cost $15. To reserve a spot, call Purity Spring Resort at 603-367-8896.