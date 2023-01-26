Snowy owl at Hampton

By Jill Armstrong

Standing behind the jetty at Hampton Beach State Park, I stared across the inlet at Beckman’s Point, hoping to spot the elusive Bubo scandiacus, known more commonly as the snowy owl.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
Snowy owl at Hampton in flight

Flushed by a raven, this snowy owl hopped to a nearby post before taking flight away from the commotion.
Snowy owl on log

A snowy owl rests on New Hampshire’s coast. Snowys migrate to New England from the Arctic tundra.
Snowy owl at Hampton State Beach

A snowy owl nestles into the sand dunes at Hampton Beach State Park. The sand dunes are home to many rabbits, a common food source for snowy owls during their migration.

