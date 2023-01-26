By Jill Armstrong
Standing behind the jetty at Hampton Beach State Park, I stared across the inlet at Beckman’s Point, hoping to spot the elusive Bubo scandiacus, known more commonly as the snowy owl.
I was in the company of Ron Watson, a former naturalist for the Seacoast Science Center.
Although Watson considers himself a photographer more than a bird watcher, his knowledge of the various species that inhabit the area is endless. More than anything, I was drawn to his unbridled amazement for these captivating birds.
“The first time I saw a snowy owl was probably 20 years ago over in the Salisbury Reserve sitting on a picnic table,” he shared. “They have fascinated me since that point in time.”
Watson went on to describe the immensity of the bird’s talons and the puffed leg feathers that many enthusiasts refer to as pantaloons.
Most notably, snowy owls are known for their striking white faces and their large wingspans, which can reach over 5 feet.
“They’re just a magnificent animal, and that’s really what caught my attention the first time I saw them,” Watson said. “But they’re also an interesting animal to watch. They’re very adaptive.”
In the Arctic, the snowy owl’s primary food source is the lemming, a small rodent. When lemmings are unavailable, the owls feed on a variety of other mammals, such as rabbits, making the sand dunes of Hampton a prime location to take up residence. In coastal areas, snowy owls are also known to prey on other birds, including ducks and geese.
Watson told of an owl who had taken up residence in Rye Harbor, returning four years in a row. The snowy appeared to be an older owl, which is unusual, considering that many of the birds that migrate are juveniles. The owl had established quite the reputation, as it was reported to have eaten three ducks in a single day.
“If you see a snowy who’s staying right along the shore like this, there’s a good chance that snowy is actually hunting ducks,” Watson said.
In search of the snowy
Snowy owls migrate from the Arctic tundra to the New England coast, typically appearing in November. Sightings tend to be rare and irregular, and the number of birds spotted varies from year to year.
Last year, several birds could be spotted on any given day during the season. This year, only one snowy owl has been seen.
Watson and I hadn’t had much luck on the beach, so we decided to take a drive around the area to other locations where the snowy might be found.
Pulling out of the lot, Watson pointed to an open field where a flock of snow buntings — the area’s most common winter visitors from the Arctic tundra — were pecking for food.
After passing over a bridge, we pulled down a dirt road leading to a marsh, a habitat where many snowy owls settle in and often feed. Although no snowy was perched on any of the bird boxes, we relished the momentary view of a merlin, the smallest of falcons.
Watson even noted a host of sparrows moving about decommissioned lobster traps, explaining that it was a way for the smaller birds to take refuge from the nearby merlin. I found it funny how these wild birds chose to take shelter within the confines of a cage.
Although many bird enthusiasts come to the coastal habitats with the hope of spotting a snowy owl, Watson said Boston’s Logan Airport typically sees the largest numbers of these birds each year. The airport’s wide open spaces look very similar to the owls’ natural habitat.
“The only difference is the great big (metal) birds that fly through,” Watson said. “They can do a lot of damage to them, and the owls can do a lot of damage to the airplanes.”
Picture-perfect moment
I didn’t have luck spotting a snowy owl that morning, but Watson was happy to fill me in on one of his most memorable encounters, which happened three weeks before our meeting.
At the opposite end of the parking lot, Watson found a snowy perched on a metal pole. After photographing the bird for a bit, he decided it was time to leave.
“She looked like she was pretty comfortable and wasn’t planning on moving. I’m not one who will stand there for hours on end waiting for them to flush and waiting for them to fly. I don’t feel I want to put that kind of stress on an animal.”
But just as he was packing up, the bird flushed at the sight of a nearby raven. After watching the owl fly off toward Hampton Beach, Watson noticed the bird banking back in his direction.
“That’s where I got the picture of her up against the sky,” he said. When Watson snapped the photograph, the owl was a mere 15 feet in front of him and only 6 feet overhead.
“There’s people who will set up chairs and sit all day long to try to get a picture of a flight shot, something like that, and I was just so, so fortunate to be there at that time.”
Driving away from the beach, I watched a crow flapping in the distance — an ordinary occurrence — wondering when I’d be fortunate enough to have my first encounter with a snowy owl, the Seacoast’s majestic wintertime visitor.