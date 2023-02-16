I STOOD at the top of the Black Mountain Ski Trail in Jackson next to outdoor guide Owen Cassidy as he identified the skiable terrain surrounding the white-capped summit of Mount Washington in the distance: the eastern snowfields, the Gulf of Slides, and the better-known Tuckerman Ravine.
Our group had paused for lunch during an introductory splitboarding course, one of the many excursions offered by the organizers of the Mt. Washington Backcountry Festival.
First held in 2017, the festival provides skiers and riders with backcountry adventures in the White Mountains, led by notable outdoor professionals and guides.
With course titles such as “Going Deep: Advanced Backcountry,” “Ski Mountaineering,” “Go With the Flow: Yoga and Backcountry,” and “Eye Spy: Glade Skiing,” the festival coordinates options for everyone from true beginners to the most seasoned backcountry explorers.
Ready to refresh my rusty backcountry knowledge, I was eager to join “Split to Be Square: Splitboarding 101” led by Cassidy, an accomplished adventure guide whose resume includes activities such as sea kayaking, white water rafting, rock and ice climbing, and ski guiding.
“I requested a 101 course,” he said. “It’s really difficult to jump in with information that is really basic but for some reason guarded, and so I feel that I would have benefitted so much by someone just being kind and welcoming in this sport.”
For those unfamiliar, a splitboard is a snowboard that literally splits in half to climb uphill and is then reassembled for riding down terrain in the backcountry. Adhesive “skins” are attached to the base of the skis to provide traction on the climb.
Throughout our uphill trek, Cassidy stopped periodically to share his knowledge with our crew. He demonstrated how to glide our skis against the snow in order to conserve energy, how to position our weight back in our boots on inclines to avoid slipping backward, and how to easily and efficiently remove our skins from the bottom of our skis when transitioning our boards.
He also spoke about gear: the proper time to use ski crampons, the novelty of skin wax and the best collapsible poles for splitboarding.
Although the day was bright and warm, the conditions were a bit of a challenge on the ride back down the trail. The snowpack had thawed in the previous day’s mild temperatures and refrozen overnight, making for a variable surface that was hard to navigate. We also found it difficult to cross the water bars that made unusually large dips across the trails.
Despite these difficulties, Cassidy followed behind us, ensuring we were comfortable and safe at all times. Looking back on the day, I’m still not sure if it was Cassidy’s wisdom about the backcountry, his sense of humor or his willingness to share his party-sized stash of peanut M&Ms that I appreciated most.
“The mentor-mentee relationship is one that I’ve never been able to walk away from fully even as I transition out of a full-time guiding role,” he said. “So to be able to pass on some of the things that I’ve learned that work for me, it gives me an incredible sense of accomplishment.”
Outdoor Office
Over the long weekend, mentorship didn’t only occur in the field. Back at Ledge Brewing, the festival’s basecamp, I shadowed a group of freelance journalists, photographers and videographers as they participated in an up-and-coming program known as Outdoor Office.
“A lot of the people are just trying to focus their energies on telling stories in the outdoors,” said Joe Klementovich, a freelance photographer who has guided participants in the program since its inception last year. “There’s not a ton of other places where you can do that.”
Klementovich, along with outdoor entrepreneur Tyler Ray (a major facilitator of the festival), designed this program to offer aspiring outdoor creatives a chance to collaborate with and learn from professionals.
“The fun part for me is that it’s an open discussion around the table. It’s not like us at the front of the class talking about whatever. It’s very interactive,” Klementovich said.
Outdoor Office participant Emily Zebel traveled from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the program.
“I really just wanted to grow my professional skills in an adventure setting and hopefully get out of my day-to-day at some point, and just kind of make a better road map for that,” she said. “It was a good excuse to take a day off of work.”
Zebel and others met with Margaret McKenzie, managing editor for the Conway Daily Sun, and pitched an idea for a story about the festival. After some collaboration, her group left with an assignment for the weekend.
“It kind of took down the barrier of talking to editors and being concerned that I don’t have a good idea or the right idea. I think it really just instilled that if you’ve got something, throw it out there,” Zebel said. “You’re on the right track. so just have the confidence to go for it.”
After my course, I spent time with Zebel and other new friends, our shared passion for the mountains making conversation easy. Still lounging in snow pants, hair disheveled from the day’s activities and wind-chapped cheeks glowing in the dim lighting, I began plotting my next adventure into the backcountry, feeling right at home.