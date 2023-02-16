Backcountry travel tips

I STOOD at the top of the Black Mountain Ski Trail in Jackson next to outdoor guide Owen Cassidy as he identified the skiable terrain surrounding the white-capped summit of Mount Washington in the distance: the eastern snowfields, the Gulf of Slides, and the better-known Tuckerman Ravine.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

Our group had paused for lunch during an introductory splitboarding course, one of the many excursions offered by the organizers of the Mt. Washington Backcountry Festival.

Outdoor guide

Outdoor guide Owen Cassidy is all smiles in the backcountry.
Splitboarding 101

Splitboarding 101 course participants follow in line as they hike uphill. A splitboard is a snowboard that splits into two halves, or skis, to which adhesive “skins” are attached to provide traction on the climb.
Preparing for the descent

Festival participants prepare for their descent after breaking for lunch just outside the Black Mountain Cabin.
Splitboarding tour group

Participants in the introductory splitboarding tour at the Mt. Washington Backcountry Festival pose for a group photo at the top of the Black Mountain Ski Trail.

