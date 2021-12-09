We took a walk through time last weekend in Portsmouth.
Now in its 42nd year, Strawbery Banke Museum’s Candlelight Stroll Under the Stars gives guests the opportunity to wander through the illuminated museum grounds after dark and learn the stories of holiday life over the 300 years of a Portsmouth neighborhood’s history.
With my friend and fellow educator Lily Woo, I entered the museum at Governor Goodwin’s mansion. The two of us meandered through the garden adjacent to the house, following pathways illuminated by strings of elegant white lights, until we emerged onto an open street lined with houses, transporting us back in time.
Our first stop was the Walsh House, a large white Colonial decorated with a single wreath on the front door.
An integral part of the experience, costumed role-players stand in front of the houses and engage in character with guests.
As we approached the fenced-in yard, a woman named Sarah Walsh introduced herself and began explaining how her husband and son — one of their five children — were at sea, sailing to Havana, and would be gone most of the winter. The year was 1802, and the rest of the family was getting ready for New Year’s celebrations.
Leaving the Walsh residence, we made our way down Whidden Place before turning right onto Jefferson Street. Here, we passed a botanical garden, vibrant with lights, and the Abbott store, a World War II-era family-run grocery.
Pop-up performances by a brass quintet, hot cider at the old stable, and the blazing bonfire contributed to the calming ambiance of the evening. Despite the abundance of Christmas lights, I was still able to make out a few stars in the dark sky above.
As we walked along, we watched as guests peered inside windows, observing the displays of past holiday traditions.
Although this is the 42nd season of the Candlelight Stroll — making it the museum’s longest-running annual event — this is only the second year the event has taken place “under the stars,” or strictly outdoors.
“That was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Veronica Lester, the museum’s director of marketing, in a recent phone call. “Because it’s a largely attended event, we felt that outdoors would be safer for everyone and the team worked really hard to take the essence of what occurs on the interiors of the houses and move it outdoors.”
Kelsey Harnish of Dover has been coming to the Stroll for the past five years.
“This is a big family event for us,” she said. “We really like seeing all the lights and it’s a good kickoff to the holiday season.”
Although the event has changed recently, she says there’s still plenty of entertainment. Harnish enjoyed watching Ice Dance International’s Currier & Ives vintage skaters perform choreographed routines on Puddle Dock Pond, the museum’s public skating rink. When Lily and I first arrived, guests lined the rink, immersed in an ongoing performance.
I enjoyed strolling through the grove of Christmas trees, each one decorated by local businesses. Last season, the trees were spread throughout the neighborhood, but this year they were situated in one location, providing guests the opportunity to vote for their favorite. It was hard to choose just one, but I appreciated the handmade ornaments adorning the tree of the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
At the end of the night, Lily summed up the experience: “It was all really festive and provided an element of calm in the midst of what can be a hectic shopping season. I liked the simplicity of it all. People were engaged with each other and having a good time. It was a reminder to cherish personal connections.”
The event has been so popular over the years that it is already sold out for the rest of the season. The Candlelight Stroll at Strawbery Banke is a holiday tradition for many families.
If you weren’t able to grab a ticket to the Candelight Stroll, Strawbery Banke is hosting other events this winter, including skating. Go to The Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond Facebook page for opening updates and ice conditions.
If you don’t skate, check out the “Run Through History” Half-Kilometer race on Jan. 15. (Yes, it’s a half-K race — one loop around the museum, to benefit the museum’s History Within Reach program.)
Also, the museum, in partnership with Ice Dance International, will present the third annual Seacoast Skating with the Stars professional skating show on Feb. 5.
For more information about the museum, go to www.strawberybanke.org