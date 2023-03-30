During the Toyota Dual Moguls National Championship competition, skiers raced down the course side by side, their knees pumping left and right as they absorbed the bumpy terrain, in an exhilarating dash to the finish line.
This end-of-the-season event was held last weekend at Waterville Valley Resort, known as the Birthplace of Freestyle Skiing, a title that stuck after the resort opened the nation’s first freestyle instruction program in 1969.
Moguls — a term taken from a German word meaning “small hill” — form naturally on slopes when skiers turn, pushing snow into small piles. Mogul race courses, however, must comply with International Ski and Snowboard Federation regulations, so the alignment of moguls down the fall-line in the trail, known as “zipper lines,” are carefully measured, formed by a snowcat machine, and then shaped by hand to specifications.
Mogul racing also requires specialized skis. Typically, racers use shorter skis with a straighter sidecut on the edge, making it easier to navigate tight turns at higher speeds.
Perched at the bottom of Lower Bobby’s Run, Waterville’s double-black-diamond race trail, I felt as if I was staring directly up at the racers flying down the course. One after another, skiers popped into view, speeding into the second and final jump, where many executed backflips and other inverted tricks. After landing, racers continued on without pause, gunning for the finish corral.
In dual moguls events like Sunday’s, two skiers compete on parallel courses, hoping to advance to the next round. Scores factor in a racer’s speed and technique and the quality of their jumps.
For former Olympian Olivia Giaccio, a Killington, Vermont, native who now skis with the U.S. National Team out of Park City, Utah, that is the appeal of mogul racing.
“I began doing mogul-skiing competitions when I was 10, and I instantly loved it, even though at the start I was very bad at it,” she said. “I liked the idea of being able to improve in all aspects of skiing — my speed, turns and jumping — not just one aspect.”
At the time of our conversation, I didn’t know Giaccio was the first woman to land a cork 1080 (three full, off-axis rotations) in elite competition, an achievement that has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in women’s mogul racing.
Typical of springtime in New England, Mother Nature made sure to preview all variations of weather leading up to the competition, making for variable racing conditions throughout the weekend.
“The course was good. Things got slushy a little bit by the end,” Giaccio said. “Definitely one of the tougher courses conditions-wise that we’ve seen this year, but the team who built the course did a great job, I thought.”
Weather didn’t deter Giaccio. She made the podium in the individual and dual races, taking second to Jaelin Kauf in both events.
Landon Wendler, another U.S. National Team racer, finished third in both men’s events.
“It’s nice to come back to the home of freestyle at Waterville Valley,” he said after the final round on Sunday. “There’s so many great skiers who have come from here and made the team from here. It’s just cool to be part of the atmosphere and come back here every year.”
Originally from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Wendler trains year-round for these competitions.
“In the summer we work on water ramping and strength training, and then we’ll travel to go skiing in the southern hemisphere or places that have glaciers in the United States or Canada,” he said. “It’s a constant thing.”
Aside from rigorous training schedules in the gym, athletes develop their jumping skills and inverted tricks on water ramps (long ski jumps that shoot skiers into a pool of water) and indoor trampolines. Not a boring way to spend time off the snow.
But after a weekend of competing at an elite level, many skiers confessed they were ready to return home for a brief reprieve before training ramps up again. For racers, the 2023-24 season is just around the corner.
