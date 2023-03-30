Podium placers

Skiers Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf embrace after their final run during Sunday’s women’s dual mogul event. Kauf took first place in the event; Giaccio finished second.

 JILL ARMSTRONG

During the Toyota Dual Moguls National Championship competition, skiers raced down the course side by side, their knees pumping left and right as they absorbed the bumpy terrain, in an exhilarating dash to the finish line.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong

This end-of-the-season event was held last weekend at Waterville Valley Resort, known as the Birthplace of Freestyle Skiing, a title that stuck after the resort opened the nation’s first freestyle instruction program in 1969.

At the base

Teammates, coaches, and fans hang out at the bottom of the mogul course during the Toyota Dual Moguls National Championship competition on Sunday at Waterville Valley.

