F or many, the method air — a trick completed by bending the knees, grabbing the heel edge of the board and pushing the back foot out — is a timeless indicator of true style.
The iconic grab inspired snowboard legend Pat Moore in 2017 to create Methodology, an annual snowboarding competition that has left a lasting impression on ski communities across the country.
Methodology was held last Saturday at Gunstock Mountain Resort, the first of several stops on the event circuit this season and the first since the pandemic put a damper on the series the past two years.
During the competition, riders speed through a custom-built banked slalom course before “sending it” off a hip jump, the ultimate park feature for executing a method. Any snowboarder can compete, and participants are split into age categories for the awards ceremony that follows the competition.
Medals for contest winners at the Gunstock stop were crafted by local artisan Steve Ash, made from wrought iron salvaged from an abandoned lumber mill on the Pemigewasset River. Each hand-crafted award displayed Methodology, the name of the stop and the New Hampshire motto, “Live Free or Die.”
Although Methodology includes a race component — riders are timed and get extra points for the height and quality of their method — the competition is more about cultivating community.
“I think that with everybody’s lives being so busy, it’s harder and harder to get together. So our events have really become an opportunity for people to get together, snowboard and have fun,” Moore said.
Although competitor Ben Fee hadn’t ridden in a long time, he decided to return to the East Coast after 15 years away to take part in the event with old friends.
“I get to see some amazing friends that I haven’t seen in a really long time and we get to do something that we grew up doing together.”
Fee, like many other Methodology participants, grew up riding with Moore at Waterville Valley.
This was 17-year-old Emily Moynahan’s first time competing in Methodology. “It’s been really cool seeing all of these people get together just having a good time. It’s pretty stress-free.”
At the awards ceremony, Moynahan snagged first place in the Youth Women’s division.
Methodology was first held at Utah’s Brighton Resort (Moore’s home mountain at the time) with the goal of raising money to purchase and install a transceiver training park, allowing access to backcountry education for more of the community. That same year, Methodology traveled to Loon Mountain in Lincoln to raise funds for the LinWood Skatepark.
As Moore began taking Methodology on the road, he knew he wanted to show consistent support for the beneficiaries, which is why the event returns to communities two years in a row instead of once before moving on. With roots in the Granite State, Moore makes sure the contest returns to New Hampshire each year.
Methodology began with modest intentions, but the event has evolved into a nonprofit organization with the specific mission of providing access to snowboarding for disadvantaged communities. In its first three seasons, Methodology has raised more than $45,000 for local causes.
This year’s beneficiary is the Boston-based organization YES Kids and their flagship program Operation Snowsports. The program, which started in 1970 and introduced snowboarding in 1994, works to inspire youth through outdoor experiences that build confidence.
This is what makes the event so notable for rider Gus Noffke of Thornton.
“Methodology sums up all that is right in not just snowboarding, but in humanity. One of the best riders in the sport has managed to bring people together to collect resources which will allow others to enjoy the activity who may not have the ability to do so on their own.”
“It started off very modestly, and it’s just kind of built up steam,” Moore said. “With all of the sponsors, it’s become a cool event series that’s beyond myself.”
Methodology has two other confirmed stops this season, one at Trollhaugen in Wisconsin and one at Seven Springs in Pennsylvania.