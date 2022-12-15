 Skip to main content
NH Winter: Winter hiking offers stunning vistas but requires careful climbs

Summiting Mount Kearsarge
North spur
Jill Armstrong looks out toward Mount Moosilauke from the open ledges on Mount Cube’s north spur.

By Jill Armstrong

I love winter hiking — the invigorating bite of frosty morning air, waterfalls of ice cascading over trailside ledges, and the magical views of sprawling evergreens covered in snow. And while there isn’t much snow in the lower elevations — at least not yet — I ventured to the Upper Valley to enjoy some of this seasonal beauty.

NH Winter by Jill Armstrong
Microspikes

Wearing microspikes, hiker Matt Marquis takes a brief pause on a thick patch of ice. If you are hiking in higher elevations, trails are likely covered from side to side with ice like this.
Stone steps

Jill Armstrong stands at the top of newly constructed stone steps on her ascent of Mount Cube.
Mount Pemigewasset

Short and popular, the route to Mount Pemigewasset is a great place to start if you are new to winter hiking. It also offers fantastic views of Franconia Notch to the north.
Mount Kearsarge North

The fire tower on Mount Kearsarge North is a prime spot for lunch and a warm drink after a steep, challenging ascent.

NHWinter is published Fridays through ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.

An error occurred