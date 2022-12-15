NH Winter: Winter hiking offers stunning vistas but requires careful climbs

By Jill Armstrong
I love winter hiking — the invigorating bite of frosty morning air, waterfalls of ice cascading over trailside ledges, and the magical views of sprawling evergreens covered in snow. And while there isn’t much snow in the lower elevations — at least not yet — I ventured to the Upper Valley to enjoy some of this seasonal beauty.
With plans to summit the 2,909-foot Mount Cube, I started from a parking area off Route 25A in Orford, north of Hanover.
The 7.4-mile out-and-back trail coincides with the Appalachian Trail, leading to the south peak summit before detouring back toward the north spur.
Since Mount Cube is on the “52 With a View” hiking list, it’s no surprise that both peaks offer clear vistas: South Peak opens up toward mountain ranges in Vermont while North Spur provides unobstructed views of Mount Moosilauke to the northeast.
The trail starts out mostly flat, passing by old stone walls and a cellar hole. While there was only a light dusting of snow near the summit, patches of ice along the trail required me and my hiking partner, Matt, to slap on our microspikes for stability on slick surfaces.
With recent heavy rainfall followed by freezing temperatures, our crossing of Brackett Brook provided the biggest challenge of the day. Rushing water poured down and around obstacles while stepping stones coated with a thin layer of ice sparkled in the few rays of sun peeking through bare trees.
But don’t let Mother Nature’s beauty fool you.
After scoping out the safest crossing, we used our poles for stability and made sure our footing on each rock was solid before moving on to the next, working our way across the brook slowly and carefully to avoid getting wet.
After the crossing, the trail steepens, featuring a series of switchbacks that account for the majority of elevation gained. It was apparent that trail work had been done recently with new stone staircases and wooden ladders fashioned into the hillside, making the final push to the open summits easier on the lower body.
I first learned about this off-the-beaten-path peak from longtime hiker Kathy Veilleux, who has been exploring trails around New Hampshire since her late teens. I often communicate with Veilleux about trail recommendations and hiking wisdom, information she’s always elated to provide.
“Winter hiking is incredibly peaceful, and the landscape is gorgeous and pristine,” she said. “The quiet on a winter’s day in the woods is therapeutic.”
And this couldn’t have been more true about the hike to Mount Cube. We saw no other hikers until we reached the summit, and even then, that group had found its own haven away from the trail, eating a warm meal (I think I smelled curry wafting my way) and basking in the few hours of sunshine available this time of year.
Despite the bluebird sky, the temperatures were quite frigid, which is a reminder that winter hiking requires a distinct determination and skill set.
“Stepping into the mountains during this time of year should never be taken lightly,” Veilleux said. “For me to successfully navigate in, around, up and back down New Hampshire’s White Mountains takes fortitude, a sense of awareness, self confidence, and constant risk assessment and reassessment.”
When she first started winter hiking, Veilleux and her friend hiked Mount Kearsarge South in Warner for two seasons straight, learning about dressing in layers and becoming comfortable in an unpredictable and harsh landscape.
“The mountains are a beautiful sanctuary, but an unforgiving one,” she said. “They do not care who you are, what you do or how much money you make or have spent on gear. Respect them.”
Avid winter hiker Melissa Moher Roy reiterated Veilleux’s point, recommending that hikers check and double-check mountain weather forecasts. “The White Mountains are notorious for rapidly changing weather conditions. Pack for the worst.”
In summer, I always carry the 10 essentials, but winter hiking requires more gear to stay safe. If you’re just starting out, make sure to pack extra moisture wicking layers; warm gloves, a hat and a gaiter; a headlamp with extra batteries; a sleeping pad or bag to serve as a barrier between you and the ground; and traction devices such as microspikes or crampons.
“Most importantly,” Moher Roy advised, “never hesitate to turn back if it doesn’t feel right. Better to be safe than sorry.”
Three to get started
If you’re looking to gain more winter hiking experience, consider the following peaks from the “52 With a View” list.
Mount Pemigewasset: Beginning at the Flume Visitor Center in Lincoln, this popular 3.4-mile out-and-back trail provides a lot of bang for your buck with sweeping views of Franconia Notch. Snow-covered trails are often packed down on this popular hike, making it a good option for beginners.
Mount Starr King: The summit of Mount Starr King in Jefferson can be accessed in 2.6 miles from the parking lot. For those looking for an extra challenge, Mount Waumbek, one of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks, is a mile past Starr King’s summit. In the words of Veilleux, “that mile between the two is magical.”
Mount Kearsarge North: Off Hurricane Mountain Road in Bartlett, Kearsarge North offers a challenging 2,600-feet elevation gain in just over three miles. At the summit fire tower, hikers will be rewarded with 360-degree views, including the iconic Presidentials.