N ew Hampshire’s revolving seasons have always determined my outdoor activities.
When the snow falls, I tune up my snowboard and head for the resort, or grab a pair of snowshoes for a jaunt around local trails once they are filled in.
But once the mud dries in the springtime, I pull out my mountain bike for the adrenaline-pumping thrill of downhill runs that get me through the warmer months.
For those who can’t get enough of the rolling adventures, the trend of fat-tire biking that is exploding on the East Coast provides cycling opportunities 365 days of the year, even when the ground is covered in snow.
Nordic centers in the East, including the renowned trail system at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, have become enjoyable riding areas for fat-tire biking with their expanses of flat terrain. A true beginner to this winter activity, I reached out to Bretton Woods about their rental opportunities.
Matt Keating, Bretton Woods’ Nordic supervisor, fitted me on one of the front-suspension Scott “Big Ed” fat bikes from their fleet.
The main difference between fat bikes and standard mountain bikes is tire width. The tires on fat bikes are double — or more — the width of typical bike tires, which run a little over two inches.
The width, in combination with low tire pressure, creates more friction as the cyclist moves along the trails.
“It’s the tractor of bicycles,” Keating said before he sent me off to explore the 7-mile trail system. “It is not going to be fast, but it will go over anything you attempt.”
Heading away from the Nordic Center, I was able to tour the back side of the idyllic Omni Mount Washington Resort, decorated with evergreen wreaths and kissing balls for the holiday season. The first groomed trail I approached, Lower Honeymoon, runs parallel to the Ammonoosuc River.
I stopped often to take in the picturesque surrounding landscape: the aqua green water twisting and turning around ice formations in the river bed; snow-covered pines sparkling in brief glints of sunshine; and the daunting mountain peaks of the Presidential Range.
Lower Honeymoon eventually retreats into a forested area connecting with Upper Honeymoon, a trail with a slight incline that requires more vigor. At the end of the groomed section, I turned left onto Dartmouth Brook, forming a loop back to the resort.
The challenge in ungroomed terrain made for a few laughs as my technical skills were tried. Riding over the bumps and maneuvering around subtle turns had me up out of my seat, shifting my hips right and left as I began to feel the back tire slide in the fresh snow. I can now confidently say that falling off a bike into soft snow is far more pleasant than crashing on hard dirt.
Bretton Woods’ trail system for biking is separate from the Nordic trails, so cyclists aren’t interrupted by skiers, and the fat tires don’t destroy the groomed cross-country trails on the 18-hole golf course. For someone trying the sport for the first time, this was reassuring.
“Intimidation keeps people indoors,” Keating said. “And now more than ever, outdoors is the safest place we can be.”