Hanging around the distillery

Skiers hang around the tent and fire pit at Cathedral Ledge Distillery.

 Provided by Bruce Burk

WHERE CHOCOLATE IS involved, I’m happy to set aside the snowboard and dust off the cross-country skis for a day.

After learning the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation was hosting its 33rd Chocolate Festival last Sunday, I eagerly hopped on my skinny planks to explore their 45-kilometer network and sample delectable treats trailside.

Takeoff time

Jill Armstrong takes off along the trails during a snowy Chocolate Festival.
Ski touring trails

Although the views were hidden, snow is a welcome sight on the MWV Ski Touring trails this season.
Chocolate treats

Skiers set their equipment aside in order to enjoy a few chocolate treats.
Chocolate medallions

These raw-chocolate medallions, served at the Local Grocer, melt on your tongue.
Chocolate cups

Raspberry and ganache-filled dark chocolate cups were served up at Ragged Mountain Equipment.
Cathedral Ledge Distillery

Cathedral Ledge Distillery welcomes skiers during the 33rd annual Chocolate Festival.

NHWinter is published Fridays through ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.