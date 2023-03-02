WHERE CHOCOLATE IS involved, I’m happy to set aside the snowboard and dust off the cross-country skis for a day.
After learning the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation was hosting its 33rd Chocolate Festival last Sunday, I eagerly hopped on my skinny planks to explore their 45-kilometer network and sample delectable treats trailside.
This annual event is supported by local businesses, who prepare chocolate-inspired foods to dish out to guests — skiers and snowshoers alike — as they travel from stop to stop between the foundation’s home base in Intervale and North Conway.
The festival began as a way for organizer Tim Carter to expand the network from Intervale down toward the Whitaker Woods area in town. Carter and Charlie Maller — a resident who has been involved with the festival since its inception — brainstormed ideas for a festival that could help raise money to support the expansion and keep ticket prices low.
“We came up with the idea for chocolate,” Maller said. “It turned out to be a really great idea.”
I met Maller and picked up my ticket at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway Village. Entering the building late morning, I was greeted by the aroma of freshly baked brown butter chocolate chip cookies from the Mystic Sugar Bakery, a must-try according to Maller, whose favorite part of the festival is sampling the award-winning goods.
“I have to admit I do like chocolate,” he said.
The festival takes place the last Sunday in February, at the end of the bustling school vacation week. This year, a gentle snow fell throughout most of the day, making for soft conditions on the freshly groomed trails.
“Every year, even if the conditions are bad, it seems like a couple of days before the chocolate festival we get a big snow, and everything works out. We’ve always had good conditions,” Maller said. “And people really love it.”
I took off from Ragged Mountain Equipment, a local outdoor clothing manufacturer that is home to the network’s touring center. Before strapping into skis, I sampled my first chocolate of the day, provided by Veno’s Specialty Food and Meats. The raspberry and ganache-filled dark chocolate cup was the perfect bite-sized snack to prepare for the adventure ahead.
Taking off from the touring center, I traveled along the Intervale Trail, quickly arriving at a train-track crossing. Hearing the horn in the distance, I waited and watched the Conway Scenic Railroad train pass by on one of its daily trips.
The network brings guests through open pastures bordering the Saco River. Usually skiers are rewarded with sweeping views of Cathedral and White Horse Ledge, granite slabs looming high above the river. But with a gentle snowfall, the valley was shrouded in low-hanging clouds. Regardless, I enjoyed skiing around the Hay Field Loop, admiring the snow-covered trees and listening to the babbling brooks.
Following bright yellow signs up a small hill, I made my way to a cluster of businesses situated just off Route 16. Unstrapping from my skis, I tossed them in the snow before walking over to the outside tent set up at Cathedral Ledge Distillery.
Owned by Christopher Burk, the distillery has participated in the festival since opening two years ago. “I like seeing all these people,” Burk said. “They’re happy. They’re outside enjoying the weather. People have a good time.”
The choice was maple liquor or bourbon chocolate truffles. Burk and friends also were serving hot chocolate with different liquors for an additional cost, which seemed like a popular choice for guests as they warmed up around a small fire pit.
Next door, I visited the Local Grocer, where owner Heather Chase served up raw chocolate medallions. “We did it in wafer form so you can put it on your tongue and let it melt and give you a little bit of a chocolate experience.”
Chase is a festival veteran, having participated in the event for at least 10 years. “I like meeting all the people, and then a lot of locals do it too, so I get to see a lot of locals we haven’t seen in a while,” she said.
Inside the Local Grocer, I chatted with skier Paul Styslinger, the ring-leader for a group hailing from Cambridge, Mass. Styslinger first learned about the festival last year when he organized a cross-country trip for friends in the area.
Because the festival only sells 500 tickets each year, he had to wait to book tickets for this season’s event. But the group said it was well worth the wait.
“I’ve enjoyed getting this group of people with various levels of skiing to try out this sport for the first time,” he said. “You get to see the community of people who are all doing the same wacky sport. That’s what I’ve learned to love.”
Daily passes for the foundation’s network of trails cost just $17. For more information about rates for this season and next year’s festival, visit mwvskitouring.org.