I t’s a bright winter day. Your skis rhythmically glide across the snow as your pace quickens.
A blue line attached to your waist grows taut as your dog bounds along the trail ahead of you, tongue out and ears flapping in the wind.
On your signal, your faithful companion turns to the left, leading you farther down the woodland path.
This is skijoring.
A Norwegian word that translates to “ski driving,” skijoring is cross-country skiing aided by the pull of a dog. Although some skiers might use a horse or a motorized vehicle, the most popular choice tends to be man’s best friend.
I don’t own a dog, but I was able to join the Gunstock Mountain Resort staff last weekend as they demoed this unique dog-powered sport.
On a clear, calm Saturday, I met longtime instructor Jane Carpenter, who is credited for bringing the sport of skijoring to the resort about 25 years ago.
“I’ve always had a passion for dogs and training. I love skiing, and the two just seemed to be a really nice mix,” she said as we sat inside the rental yurt, fitting all parties for gear.
This, of course, included the main duo of the day: employee Paul Warnick and his 12-year-old Lab mix, Lucy. Since they would be connected by a long, blue bungee line, both Lucy and Paul were fitted for skijoring harnesses.
Carpenter’s first lesson focused on controlling the line and getting the dog to lean into the harness. She also reviewed the list of verbal commands to practice while in motion.
“On By” is the command for straight ahead. This comes in handy when there are intersections in the trail or something to go past, like other dogs or people. “Gee” (turn right) and “Haw” (turn left) are used in lieu of the more common terms to avoid confusion with the hard “t” sound at the end. And “Whoa,” or stop, is a must when the pace becomes too fast.
Although skijoring is a competitive sport, it doesn’t have to be about the speed.
“I like the control and the partnership more than the speed,” Carpenter said.
Throughout the process, Carpenter’s love for dogs was apparent. She would pull right up to Lucy, calling her a “good girl,” scratching her head, and reinforcing her positive behavior with treats. In the end, the dog’s comfort is the top priority.
For skijoring, common sled dog breeds, such as huskies and malamutes, may be advantageous, but any breed can be used for the sport as long as the dog is healthy and comfortable in the environment.
Carpenter says all dogs respond differently to the sport. Some trot along by the side of the owner, while some fear the skinny skis gliding behind them at first.
Although the sport might seem like a breeze for the skier, it’s a common misconception that the dog is doing all the work. Skijoring requires equal effort; it’s all about working together.
“I love to see the dog/human connection,” Carpenter said. “It’s just incredible to watch.”
For dog owners just starting out, Gunstock offers the Skijor4 package: four private 75-minute lessons for $200. To book, call the Outdoor Center at 293-4341, ext. 504. Participants can rent harnesses and bungees, but they can also be purchased for those looking to invest.
Skijoring, however, is not the only dog-powered sport offered. On June 19 and 20, Gunstock will host Trail Fest, a two-day trail running festival with nine different races, including a 5K canicross race where athletes run behind their dogs. In the past, the resort has even included the adrenaline-pumping thrill of bikejoring.
Whatever the time of year, each sport offers people exciting ways to enjoy the outdoors with their furry friends.