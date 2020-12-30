Each new year brings with it the opportunity for a fresh start. Most resolutions involve desires to set goals, change old habits or try something new.
But committing to new experiences can be nerve-wracking, especially when you’re talking about racing down a snow-covered slope at top speeds with razor sharp blades attached to your feet.
For those looking to slide on snow for the first time, Ragged Mountain Resort in Danbury has made the process of learning to ski and ride fun, easy and affordable.
The Bebe Wood Free Learn-to-Ski or Ride Program, named after a local ski legend, provides three days of lessons for students age 7 and up, at no cost. Each lesson lasts approximately two hours, and students are offered a season pass for $69 upon graduation. Future lessons for Bebe Wood graduates are $29, and if patrons decide to return for a second year, they will be given a discounted season pass as sophomore recreationists.
“It’s a very legendary program,” said Kyle Matzke, marketing coordinator at Ragged, during a recent interview. “It’s amazing how many people are recruited.”
For the first lesson, participants are told to arrive about an hour early so they can be fitted with all the right gear. Instructors help them put their ski boots on, which can be quite a challenge. Students even learn proper stopping techniques in their boots, mimicking the motion needed on the hill, before getting into skis.
In fact, the program really helps break down skiing into smaller steps, reducing the anxiety many have when they enter a foreign environment. “Our instructors do such a great job of comforting them,” Matzke stated. “By the time they leave, it’s opened up a whole new world.”
The beginner terrain, accessed by the Barnyard Triple, is situated away from the main trails, easing the intimidation felt as seasoned skiers rush by.
With two peaks and the only six-pack high-speed chairlift in New Hampshire, Ragged is a great place to learn to ski and ride. And parents, rest assured: All trails funnel back to the same area, so there’s no worries you’re going to lose anybody when you send the kids off on their own for the day.
“In an industry that’s gotten more and more corporate, I feel like we’re such a mom-and-pop resort,” Matzke said. “It’s just got a New England soul and feel to it.”
And it’s Bebe Wood, a 93-year-old iconic figure around Ragged, who embodies that soul best. Wood lived the original life of a “ski bum” in Sun Valley, Idaho, even appearing as a featured skier in a Life Magazine spread published in 1950 that memorialized this now-popular lifestyle.
Eventually, she settled in New Hampshire. Until recently, she worked as a host at Ragged, greeting each person as if they were her own family and upholding the reputation of the mountain’s local community feeling.
“She’s just such a generally happy person. She’s just thrilled to be outside, thrilled to share the sport with others,” Matzke said.
In addition to Ragged, many accessible ski areas in New Hampshire offer lessons for those just starting out. King Pine in Madison, part of Purity Spring Resort, offers a beginner package for ages 7 to 12 for $69 that includes a lesson, rental equipment (helmet not included) and full-day beginner lift ticket.
McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and mellow terrain, and Pats Peak Ski Area in Henniker offers a variety of lesson programs and packages for all ages.
So as we usher in the New Year, let Wood’s passion inspire you to try something new. After all, how do you survive the winter in New Hampshire? Well, you get out and enjoy it.