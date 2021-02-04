When I was young, my grandmother would take me cross-country skiing on trails in Concord. Every time we clicked into our skis and took off from the main road, I was transported into a wonderland of white.
Although it’s been about 25 years since I cross-country skied, the memories were fresh as I pulled into the lot of Jackson XC, ready to revisit a childhood pastime that my grandmother enjoys to this day.
Located in the town of Jackson, the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation is a nonprofit organization offering an incredible 100-plus kilometer network of cross-country trails that meander through the village, passing quintessential New England sights along the way.
The nonprofit, which has maintained the area’s Nordic trails for 49 years, is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
When neighboring downhill ski areas dwindled in the 1970s because of a gasoline shortage, cross-country skiing in Jackson took off, according to Ellen Chandler, the foundation’s executive director.
“They wanted to have skiing in town so they made it happen,” Chandler said.
Experienced skiers moved in time around the open fields as I waited for poles, boots and skis at the rental shop. This alluring fluidity — known as gliding — is Chandler’s favorite part of skiing.
“It’s that magical moment when you’re a little bit free of gravity,” she said.
Instructor Scott Berkley had me practice balancing by holding the ski poles parallel to the ground. It was challenging without the support from each pole, but I eventually found a rhythm.
To begin, we took off around the Wentworth Resort Course, an easy loop that passes by the Ellis River and an iconic red covered bridge that reads “Jackson XC.” Skiers made their way through the bridge to access trails on the other side.
“Nordic skiing is a really fun way to see different places,” Berkley said.
It was already obvious that the excursion wouldn’t be short on sights to see.
As I started to get the hang of gliding, we moved to to terrain with some incline. On the Yodel Trail I tested two techniques Berkley had taught me: the herringbone and wedge.
Named for the pattern of marks left in the snow, the herringbone requires skiers to assume a V-position with their skis as they move up steep hills. The trick, Berkley explained, is to roll your feet slightly inward, digging the edges of your skis into the snow. I couldn’t help but feel like a waddling duck.
Of course, once you go up you must also come down, a fear that had to be conquered. But with Berkley’s easy-going positivity, it was hard not to be confident.
Here, I relied on the wedge technique — more commonly known as the “pizza” — to maneuver down rolling hills for a safe return back to the car.
Despite starting the day as a beginner, I feel well-equipped to begin exploring trails on cross-country skis. I just hope I can keep up with my grandmother.