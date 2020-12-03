O ver the past few seasons, weekly uphill travel on my splitboard — a snowboard that splits in half into two “skis” — has become part of my winter routine.
In addition to the physical benefit, I’m also drawn to the meditative element of slogging upward early in the morning, one pole in front of the other, plotted in opposition to each ski gliding in time over fresh snow.
As someone relatively new to backcountry exploration, I decided last February to take an American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE) certification course to educate myself on the dangers of traveling in avalanche terrain.
Some might not consider avalanche danger an imminent threat in New Hampshire, but Tuckerman Ravine, a popular skiing destination for many New Englanders, is prone to significant slides.
I connected with Backcountry Babes, a California-based organization run by Emily Hargraves that provides opportunities for women to explore and learn about the outdoors. I joined them for a three-day backcountry ski and splitboarding tour with local ski guide Al Mandell around the Mount Washington area.
As a beginner, I registered for the AIARE Level I course, which covered everything from planning a trip into the backcountry to identifying hazardous conditions and monitoring the snowpack throughout the season. After a few hours in the classroom, our group piled into cars with all the necessary gear, ready to test our knowledge on the Sherburne Trail in Pinkham Notch.
Our first on-snow activity of the weekend involved search and rescue techniques with avalanche gear: beacon, probe and shovel. My transceiver in search mode, I shot into action in the direction of the buried transceiver, imitating the zig-zagging movements Al had demonstrated just moments before.
When the signal was strongest, I directed my partner to probe the snow in wide, circular motions while I assembled the shovel in my pack. Transceiver located, we began to dig.
The following day, we hiked to the Hermit Lake shelter at the base of Tucks, where we dug a 10-foot-wide, 4-foot-deep snow pit to study patterns in the snowpack — no easy task. Standing in our test pit, we analyzed the layers of snow for stability.
After isolating a column of snow from the pit wall, we each had the opportunity to execute a compression test — one of the three tests we were instructed to complete — by placing our shovels facedown on top of the snow and counting each tap of the hand. When the snow fractured, we scribbled down our observations in our water-resistant pocket-size notebooks.
The bluebird sky, the brilliance of Mount Washington, the camaraderie of the women and Al’s enthusiasm made the experience one I won’t soon forget. In a recent conversation, Al and I revisited our shared enjoyment of the weekend, and he explained why he has chosen to work with female-specific groups.
“A community comes out of it. Women are such great learners while bringing incredible stoke and fun to outdoor adventure,” he said.
That was certainly true of our crew. This year, a few of us have decided to refresh our skills by taking an AIARE Rescue course with Backcountry Babes in preparation for the season ahead. I’m even considering a steep ski clinic with Al to perfect my technique on challenging terrain.
As a teacher, I appreciate opportunities to learn more about the world around me, especially when I venture into the mountains.
“Avalanche education is teaching you decision-making,” Al told me.
He made it clear that Mount W ashington is high-consequence, complex terrain, and it’s easy to take for granted. Understanding and assessing risk is a large aspect of successfully recreating in these areas.
Several companies in and around the Mount Washington Valley offer avalanche education courses in addition to Backcountry Babes, including Acadia Mountain Guides, Northeast Mountaineering and Synnott Mountain Guides.
Although the combination of weather and exertion can be challenging at times, exploring the mountains of New Hampshire during the winter months can be a sublime experience. I know I can’t wait to get out there when the snow starts falling, but only when the time is right.
