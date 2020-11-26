I love being outside in the winter time, especially at night. The crisp breeze is invigorating, and the darkened profile of tree tops pitted against a clear, moonlit sky is hauntingly beautiful.
This past weekend, I was invited to stargaze with the Bow High School Adventure Club — run by two of my teaching colleagues, Drew Groves and Kathy Veilleux — at Hammond Nature Preserve in Bow.
Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with headlamps fixed in place, we strode from the parking lot across the open field of conservation land to set up our blankets for viewing.
Once we were situated, Bow High junior Madeleine Kropp used her expertise to guide our eyes from the W-shape of queen Cassiopeia to the Pleiades star cluster known by many as the Seven Sisters. Kathy, our fearless leader, even spotted a shooting star near the half-moon that I was quick enough to glimpse (I think).
As we waited for Orion’s Belt to appear, Drew — a veteran science teacher, outdoor enthusiast and photographer — set up his camera and tripod to capture the evening sky.
“I want to share what I’m seeing and feeling,” he said about his intrigue with nighttime photography. “I love the sharp contrast of the stars in the sky, capturing the backdrop and enormity of the universe with the foreground of the Earth.”
Inspired by the events of the evening, I wanted to learn more. So at 10:30 a.m. the next day I visited long-time STEM educator Dave MacDonald at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.
I met Dave in the planetarium where he was training a new employee on the ins and outs of the 11-computer system that runs the star-filled screen overhead. Dave told me the classic planetarium show — Tonight’s Sky, offered at 2:30 p.m. several days throughout the week — was the best resource for novice stargazers to learn where to look, what to see and what astronomical events are approaching.
I watched in awe from my reclined position as the glow of the moon and stars filled the ceiling of the planetarium. From a booth in the back of the room, Dave manipulated the computer, mimicking the ever-changing state of the night sky, to show me how close Mars would be to the moon in just three days’ time.
Despite the obvious need for dark skies, colder seasons provide prime stargazing conditions as well.
“Winter is clear and crisp viewing,” he said. “The best time to look is when it’s cold.”
Next, Dave pointed out the Great Square of Pegasus. He clarified that a small, fuzzy spot was in fact the Andromeda Galaxy, and brought me to the Pleiades cluster (the same one we spotted the previous night) along the back of Taurus the Bull.
Swiftly, the elements of the sky rushed toward me like falling rain, and I was suddenly among the Pleiades.
“I don’t just tell you where to look,” Dave assured me, as a real-life photograph inside the star cluster appeared above, “but I take you there.”
It quickly became clear why Dave loves astronomy.
“It’s the amazing things you can see,” he said. “I love the organization of the heavens and how things move. The creation is just amazing.”
If you appreciate astronomy, mythology, photography, or nighttime adventure, stargazing might be your next winter hobby, too. My advice: Get to the planetarium for a viewing of Tonight’s Sky before the Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 13 and 14.
If it’s clear, I’ll be wandering around after midnight — the best time for viewing — far from city lights, gazing upward.
For more information about the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, go to www.starhop.com.