D riving to the Great North Woods, I’m surrounded by snow. To my left are the rolling hills of neighboring Vermont, and to the right New Hampshire’s peaks rise beyond the sprawling conifer forests. All are covered in white.
I spent last weekend in this picturesque landscape, adventuring along snowshoe trails by day and cozying up in a plush, fireside armchair with a fresh book after sundown.
I settled in at the Lodges at Coleman State Park, located in Stewartstown, 12 miles east of Colebrook. Recently renovated by the state, the four-season cabin rentals provide modern amenities in a remote setting. My accommodation, the Snowy Owl lodge, had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a television and plenty of living space to relax by the fire after an active day outdoors.
The place even had WiFi (a pilot program that’s being tested for this summer), but I chose to log off, enjoying a much-needed respite from the increasing amount of screen time.
Brent Wucher, public information and marketing officer for the state parks, thinks as I do.
“The lodges are unique in the park system because they get people up north,” he said. “It’s a great place to get away from everything.”
The lodges are on the 1,556-acre Coleman State Park property. The main campground, which sits along the shore of Little Diamond Pond, includes 25 tent sites and several small no-frills cabins, with names like “Rainbow” and “Brookie,” a tribute to the popularity of fishing in the area. For the first time this year, the park opened two of these cabins in winter, hosting many ice fishermen.
The park is a great central hub for winter enthusiasts, especially snowmobilers who have direct access to the well-marked trail system. Once riders take off from the hub, it’s pristine wilderness for miles.
Park Manager Dianne Matott says that’s what makes Coleman State Park unique.
“The beauty up here is spectacular,” she said.
It was easy to understand what drew Matott — a southern New Hampshire native — to the area. Color-coded, groomed snowshoe trails meander around the forested highlands. The trails ascend small hills, loop around to the main campground and ultimately arrive at the lake. I explored without seeing another person, though I could hear the distinct braaap of snowmobiles.
A sizable storm surprised the area the night before my arrival, so there was plenty of snow on the trails. In fact, it snowed off and on most of the weekend. With snow piled high around the lodge and intermittent bursts of flakes twirling in the wind, I felt like I was in a snow globe.
Coleman makes for a great summer getaway as well. Visitors can enjoy trying their luck at trout fishing or kayaking on Little Diamond Pond in hopes of spotting the many loons that populate the area.
The campsites are a common stop for through-hikers on the Cohos Trail — a 162-mile trail that extends from the Canadian border in the north all the way to the southern end of Coos County. Often, hikers will have packages sent to the main lodge before their arrival.
Reservations for the lodges and the main campground can be made by calling Reserve America at 877-647-2757 or online at nhstateparks.org.