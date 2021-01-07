Few things can top waking up to views of snow-capped mountains through windows outlined with frost while the tantalizing smell of crackling bacon rises from under the door.
That’s exactly what the Red Elephant Inn in North Conway offers.
Tucked away on a hill, the charming bed and breakfast — a large, red-trimmed Victorian overlooking the Moat Range — is the perfect retreat after long winter days outdoors.
The best part? A restful night’s sleep in cozy Art Deco-styled rooms is followed by an exceptional three-course breakfast: raspberry cheese Danishes, fresh strawberries marinated in brown sugar and lime and topped with maple cream, and scrambled eggs, golden home-fried potatoes and of course, crispy bacon.
Proprietor Rob Cappiello — originally from Long Island, N.Y. — opened the inn nearly 12 years ago, seeking a change from corporate life.
“I wanted to work a little less — and ski, hike, bike, rock climb, all that a little bit more,” said Cappiello, who knew working in the lodging industry would give him ample time to enjoy the outdoors while still making a living.
He chose to settle in North Conway over other iconic ski towns such as Stowe, Vt., and Lake Placid, N.Y., for the year-round recreational opportunities.
“Everything you could possibly want is right around here,” Cappiello said.
Located in the Mount Washington Valley, North Conway is surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest, providing convenient access to all the area’s activities and making it the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.
Cranmore Mountain Resort — the most accessible resort and less than a mile from the inn — offers family-fun activities both day and night. Just before my stay at the Red Elephant, Conway picked up a much-needed 5-inch snowfall, so the timing was perfect for a twilight snowboarding session.
Cranmore offers night skiing on Saturdays and nightly during holiday and vacation periods from 4 to 8 p.m. Five trails with beginner and intermediate terrain can be accessed from the South Quad. Tickets are $39 and should be purchased online.
Cranmore also promotes 10 lanes of tubing accessed by a magic-carpet lift, so my powdery runs down the South Slope trail underneath the bright towering lights were met with cries of glee from the parallel tubing park.
Tubing is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and daily during holiday and vacation periods. Tickets are $35 for a two-hour session. The resort has reduced tubing capacity slightly to ensure proper social distancing on the hill, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance before they sell out.
With 13 ski areas — both alpine and Nordic — within a 30-minute drive of the village, North Conway recently was named the best ski town in North America on USA Today’s 10 Best List, beating out places like Aspen, Colo.; Stowe, Vt.; and Banff in Alberta.
“There’s no shortage of things to do when it comes to visiting North Conway, for skiers and non-skiers,” said Becca Deschenes, marketing director at Cranmore. “There’s an abundance of shops, local restaurants, breweries, distilleries, ski resorts, hiking, climbing, skating, you name it, that make North Conway the best ski town in America. And that’s just winter.”
Still, it’s the beauty of the surrounding area that makes North Conway the quintessential mountain town.
“There is nothing better than driving through downtown early morning and seeing Mount Washington looking down on the valley,” Deschenes said.
For information about planning a weekend away, visit www.mtwashingtonvalley.org.