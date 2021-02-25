F ishing as a family pastime has captivated Americans for generations, and New Hampshire’s varying landscapes offer endless opportunities to enjoy the sport year-round.
I recently spent a day ice fishing on Mirror Lake in Tuftonboro with Freshwater Ecology students from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro as part of the Let’s Go Fishing program.
The free program provides family-friendly fishing lessons for novice anglers, including all the information, instruction and equipment needed for a successful day on the water (or ice).
The program is funded through license sales and the federal Sport Fish Restoration Fund. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department organizes the program, and trained volunteers generally run the show on site.
The people who donate their time and expertise are true stewards of the outdoors, said program coordinator Kyle Glencross.
“It’s someone who truly believes in the program and really is excited about getting people outside, experiencing something different,” he said.
Arriving at Mirror Lake, the students gathered around longtime instructor Paul Thornton while he reviewed the equipment. Holes had been drilled in the ice before our arrival, and the tip-ups — cross-like devices used to suspend bait at a set depth for ice fishing — had been assembled and positioned over the holes.
After a quick tutorial, students grabbed a bucket of shiners (live bait) and an ice scoop for clearing their holes of any floating debris before spreading out across the lake.
The blue sky popped and the abundant sunshine warmed my face and hands as I monitored the tip-up in front of me. I didn’t have long to wait.
Overly excited about my flag snapping into an upright position to signal a tug on the line, I was in much need of assistance. That’s when Paul Chartrain, a volunteer instructor of 15 years, came to my aid.
He first pointed out that the tip-up should be placed on the ice away from the direction of the fishing line. After a few adjustments and line in hand, we set the hook and slowly pulled in our first fish.
By the end I managed to catch three fish, though one slipped right out of my hand and found its way back down the hole in the ice. The catch of the day? Yellow perch — a local favorite —and chain pickerel, a long, toothed predator.
Chartrain’s wisdom added to the experience. But what was even more apparent was his love for volunteering.
“I spend a lot of time, but it’s fruitful just to watch the smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said.
A regular at some schools, Chartrain is known by many pupils as Mr. Choo-Choo, a creative play on his last name. “I’m just doing what the old-timers did for me.”
Throughout the day, my enthusiasm was easily matched by the Brewster Academy students. Whenever someone yelled “Flag!” they would dart from one hole to the next in hopes of wrangling a fish through the ice.
Senior Reese Richmond enjoyed the off-campus field trip with her friends.
“It’s fun having this new experience,” she said. “My favorite part is having a little competition just to see who can catch the biggest and the most fish.”
Glencross said the program has an indispensable impact.
“I think it’s really important to educate the next generation,” he said.
More importantly, long-lasting benefits come from growing interest in activities like hunting and fishing, he said.
“People have a direct connection to the outdoor environment and learn how important that relationship is in wanting to preserve it.”
For more information about the Let’s Go Fishing Program for school or private groups, visit www.fishnh.com.