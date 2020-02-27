I have always loved winter.
I loved this season of cold and snow long before I started writing this column, four winters ago, and I expect I’ll love it for a long time after this — my last — Winter Notes. I hope somewhere between where I started and now, Winter Notes has inspired the snow lovers out there to explore some new place or activity.
And I hope the others, those who find winter more a season to endure than one to enjoy, have gleaned a bit of motivation to get outside, give winter a whirl, maybe discover it’s actually a pretty nice time of year, this (hopefully) white season that stretches from November all the way into April.
Writing Winter Notes has encouraged me to travel beyond my regular winter haunts and the things I’m most comfortable doing on snow. While I’ve written a good bit about skiing at lift-serviced areas, I’ve branched out to other things I maybe wouldn’t otherwise have explored.
I’ve climbed by Mount Washington Snowcoach to the frozen tree line of our highest peak and looked out at the winter wonderland stretching in all directions. I spent a day ice climbing in North Conway with a gregarious guide from the International Mountain Climbing School. I’ve gone snowmobiling through the Great North Woods and ziplining over the ski trails of Bretton Woods.
I took my kids ice skating on a local pond one January day, sharing a winter activity that was a favorite when I was a kid in another state, on another pond. I took a skijoring lesson at Gunstock with my dog — and ended up buying my own skijoring harness setup because both dog and human had so much fun. Along snowy trails around the state, I’ve gone horseback riding and fat biking, hiking and skate skiing, ski biking and snow kiting.
Of course, I also did some exploring by ski.
Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites took me on a tour up Black Mountain. Yes, up. We came down, too, but that was my first uphill skiing experience, and it was a blast. The next winter, looking for more uphill time, I took a day-long intro-to-backcountry course through the Appalachian Mountain Club at its Cardigan Lodge.
At Cannon, my home hill since childhood, I tagged along with the second-shift snowmaking crew one night to see how they give winter a helping hand. And one early morning, just a few weeks ago, I climbed into the carriage high above a tram car to ride along with lift mechanic Bob Daniels on the daily inspection run.
Exploring the season through the lens of Winter Notes has been a joyful adventure. Now, new obligations — and different adventures — are drawing me in other directions. But I still hope to spend lots of time making my way through all that winter offers around New Hampshire. I hope you will, too.
Happy trails.