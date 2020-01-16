New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Day means a three-day weekend and more time to play in the snow.
With torchlight parades, special après ski events, rail jams, demo days and the chance to meet an Olympian — plus some mountain snow in the forecast — the long weekend offers plenty of opportunities for fun at ski areas around the state.
Loon Mountain has a full schedule of events planned for the weekend, including Bloody Mary Mornings and après ski gatherings Saturday and Sunday.
Free snowcat rides will be offered Saturday afternoon. That’s right — everyone is invited to help groom the trails. Snowcats will start loading passengers at 4:30 p.m. to help veteran operators work on West Basin. Get in line by 6 o’clock to ensure you get a turn in the ’cat.
After the snowcat fun, youngsters are invited to join the second annual Kids’ Torchlight Parade, following guides down the Sarsaparilla Trail. Keep an eye out for Loon’s mascot, Flynn the Flying Fox, who might join the fun. Post-parade, settle in to watch the slopeside fireworks display. Check www.loonmtn.com for a full list of events.
For a fabulous dinner in a unique setting, head to Waterville Valley on Saturday for Starry Nights at Sunnyside Timberlodge. This ski-in, ski-out feast is a treat for the senses. Ride the Valley Run Quad up the mountain, ski or snowboard along a torch-lit trail to the Sunnyside Timberlodge, then cozy up to the fireplace. After enjoying a gourmet dinner, guests form their own torchlight procession to return to the base area. Go to www.waterville.com.
Black Mountain’s popular Friday Night Lights moves to Saturday this week. The uber social uphill-downhill skiing fun follows a different route up and down the mountain each week. Registration opens at 4:30 p.m., with a group start at 5 and the weekly raffle of ski swag at 7:30. More at www.skithewhites.com.
Cannon Mountain hosts a Family Fun Night Saturday, with live music in the Cannonball Pub and a Bouncy House in the Peabody Lodge. The Huckerbrook Mini-Park will be open under the lights from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re in the market for new gear – or just want to try the latest and greatest skis on the market – come back for the Sport Thoma Demo Day on Sunday. They’ll have skis from a dozen brands to try out. www.cannonmt.com
Cranmore extends its weekly post-skiing Cranapalooza party to Saturday AND Sunday this weekend. Saturday also will feature the Lil’ Monsters Jib Competition. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the event kicks off at 1 p.m. www.cranmore.com
If you love skiing or riding in the park, check out Crotched Mountain’s line up of events this weekend. Saturday night Crotched hosts its first Block Party of the season. This open-format event is free to enter and runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. From noon until 2:30 on Sunday, kids 5-17 can jump into the Space Jam for kids, with awards for the best trick and plenty of fun swag for all participants. Also that day is Sunday Funday, with discounted afternoon lift tickets, free face painting and live music. More details and a full event lineup at www.crotchedmtn.com.
On Sunday, Great Glen Trails hosts a Demo Day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Representatives from a variety of brands will be there with gear – skis, boots, poles, and snowshoes – to try out on the trails, and everything in the outfitters store will be 20% off.
But the real treat is the special guest — Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall. A five-time Olympian and 17-time national champion, Randall sprinted into the global spotlight at the 2018 Winter Games, when she and teammate Jessie Diggins out-skied the competition in the Nordic Team Sprint to win gold. Randall, who is also a cancer survivor, will spend the morning in the Fischer demo booth, meet up with the Bill Koch League kids in the afternoon and give a presentation in the base lodge from 3 to 4. www.greatglentrails.com
The weekend celebration stretches right into Monday at Pats Peak, which will host its 19th annual Diversity Day Goes POP. The ski area considers the evening event an opportunity to have a great time on the mountain while celebrating the spirit and vision of Martin Luther King Jr. From 3 p.m. to 9, for $52, skiers and riders can take endless laps on the hill — rentals and lesson tips included — and hit the snowtubing lanes as well. To celebrate the diversity of cultures around the world, a DJ will be spinning world music in the baselodge. www.patspeak.com
Ragged Mountain will offer discounted lift tickets Monday in conjunction with a food drive. Skiers and riders who bring five canned goods will be able to purchase a day pass for $59.