O ccasionally, at the ski area in the Colorado town where I lived for five years after college, I would catch a glimpse of two giant white bears wearing brightly colored shirts: Betty and Bubba Bear.
Betty had long eyelashes and a Minnie Mouse-style bow perched between her ears. Both bears wore happy smiles permanently affixed. They were the mascots of Crested Butte, and it was always fun to see them around the hill.
I don’t know if Betty and Bubba still eschew hibernation for visiting with tourists during ski season. But plenty of mascots ski, ride, tube and simply schmooze at ski areas closer to home. They’re usually cute. And often there’s a cool story behind their existence.
The oldest ski area mascot in New Hampshire seems to be Gunny Bear, who’s been roaming the slopes of Gunstock Mountain since 1937. That’s the year the state’s first chairlift was installed at what was then known as the Belknap Mountains Recreational Area. That lift is long gone, but Gunny remains a fixture at the mountain year-round, riding the Mountain Coaster in the summer and fall, skiing and snowboarding during the winter, even joining the fun at the tubing hill.
Bears, of course, are among New Hampshire’s most beloved creatures, and the Granite State has a few other snow-loving bears. They include Boris the Bear at Pats Peak and Powder Bear at King Pine. Both tend to show up at their ski areas several weekends throughout the season.
Like Gunny, Powder Bear — whose name matches the chairlift introduced the same year he was, in 1996 — skis, rides, and loves a good session on the tubing hill. Rumor has it he’ll be out and about greeting fans the first Saturday in both February and March, as well as March 13-14, during the Cynthia’s Challenge 24-hour ski-a-thon fundraiser, when several characters from Story Land will join him on the slopes.
Over at Pats, Boris doesn’t ski, but he does greet guests during weekends and holidays, and he’s always happy to pause for a photo. Boris and his co-mascot, Snowball the snow tiger, have hosted an annual Mascot Day since 2009. The 2020 gathering of the mascots is this Sunday. With almost 30 mascots from around the state — representing everything from sports teams and local businesses to storybook characters and government agencies — the day features a mascot dance-off and a conga line.
Other animals native to New Hampshire and represented as ski area mascots include Waterville’s Bruce the Moose, who makes surprise visits at the mountain throughout the year, and Flynn the Flying Fox at Loon.
The story behind Flynn goes something like this: when Sherman Adams — the one-time New Hampshire governor and President Eisenhower’s chief of staff — was traversing the mountain to figure out where to locate the trails of his fledgling ski area, a fox wandered out of the forest and led him down a great route. That route ended up becoming the Flying Fox trail, and the fox eventually become Loon’s mascot.
Cranmore’s mascot, C-More, is a Gentoo penguin, hailing all the way from the Falkland Islands off the coast of South America. He must like the Northern Hemisphere, though, since he’s been around the North Conway ski area for at least the last 15 years. Like penguins everywhere, C-More loves to slide, so he’s a regular at the tubing park. He also makes regular appearances at Cranapalooza, where he has been known to dance, play games and enjoy s’mores.
Less warm-and-fuzzy, but still endearing — in a curmudgeonly way — is Cannon Mountain’s yeti. The yeti was introduced a few years ago as part of an advertising campaign. He has been featured in several ads since, always attempting to keep Cannon a secret and thus protected from crowds of skiers and riders.
While the yeti’s media persona is gruff and purposefully off-putting, when he does wander around the mountain, he’s happy to hang out with visitors and pose for photos. Just don’t mind the stern look on his furry face.
Whether you’re a yeti hunter or bear-hugger or just love a good mascot, keep your eyes peeled the next time you’re on the hill.