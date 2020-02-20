I f you’re an early bird — like I am — chances are you’re ready to call it a night not long after the sun goes down on a winter day.
But for the night owls out there, there’s plenty of fun to be had on the slopes and snowy trails well into the evening hours. If you’re looking for a place to show off your night moves — or just find a little nighttime solitude — check out these options.
Snowshoe tours
Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the winter wonderland, and a nighttime outing offers a whole new perspective. Gunstock Mountain Resort has guided Snowshoe Ridge Tours every Saturday from its Outdoor Center. Treks begin at 4 p.m. with a ride up the Tiger Lift, then a walk along the mountain ridge and back down to the base area. Learn more at www.gunstock.com.
Or, just head into your own backyard or your favorite trail through the woods after dark. If you’ve snowshoed during the daylight, heading out during the twilight or nighttime hours provides a whole new experience. Take in the sunset, do some stargazing, enjoy the quiet. Some nighttime snowshoers bring headlamps along, which isn’t a bad idea, but it can also be fun to make your way by starlight or moonlight. (The next full moon is March 9, if you’re planning ahead.)
Snow tubing
There’s a plethora of ski areas that have added snow tubing into the mix — both during the day and at nighttime. Kids aren’t tired out after a day of skiing? Send ’em out for some laps on the tubing hill. If you pick the right spot, you might even be able to watch the sliding kiddos from inside while enjoying dinner and a beverage.
The tubing hill at Loon Mountain (www.loonmtn.com) stays open until 9:15 on Fridays and Saturdays. Manchester’s McIntyre Ski Area (www.mcintyreskiarea.com) offers tubing until 9 p.m. throughout February vacation, with after-dark hours weekends through the rest of the winter.
Kids (and grownups) can do laps on the tubing hill at King Pine (www.kingpine.com) until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and until 6 or 7 p.m. most other nights.
The tubing fun lasts until 9 p.m. Fridays (and all through next week) and until 10 p.m. Saturdays at Pats Peak (www.patspeak.com). Snow tubers can slide until their hearts’ content — or until 8 p.m. rolls around — at Cranmore (www.cranmore.com) all next week. And at Gunstock, tubing fun continues until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Night skiing
Night skiing options abound at New Hampshire ski areas.
Pats Peak goes big with night skiing throughout vacation week with its POP (Pay One Price) program. A $52 POP tickets covers skiing, snowboarding, and tubing from 3 p.m. until the lifts close at 10 p.m. POP includes a lift ticket, equipment rentals, and lesson tips. Want to hit the hill before 3 p.m.? “Step Up to POP” tickets are available starting at noon.
The lifts spin at both Gunstock and King Pine until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and McIntyre will keep the lights on until 9 p.m. every day through next week, as well as Fridays and Saturdays through the season.
Bretton Woods serves up Powder and Pasta Fridays and Saturdays, with dinner included and skiing until 8 p.m. Learn more about the twilight and night skiing options there at www.brettonwoods.com.
For the true night owls, Crotched Mountain keeps the lifts turning into the wee hours during Midnight Madness, every Friday and Saturday. A $20 Midnight Madness ticket allows skiing from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., with park events, live music, and other crazy fun on the slopes. If you want to get in on the after-dark action, though, do it soon — the last Midnight Madness this season is slated for Feb. 29. More info at www.crotchedmtn.com.