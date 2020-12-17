When the snow falls, it’s sometimes easier to snuggle up with a good book in front of a warm fire rather than brave the cold and elements. But now, more than ever, it’s important to enjoy some fresh air and reconnect with the outdoors.
Franconia Notch State Park, home to some of New Hampshire’s most iconic natural destinations, offers plenty of recreational opportunities, even in the winter. Located in the heart of the White Mountains, the park straddles 8 miles of Interstate 93 as it winds between the Kinsman and Franconia ranges.
Looking for a fresh perspective on these familiar locations, I set out on my first winter hike of the season.
I began at the Basin, a remarkably large pothole in the Pemigewasset River that measures 30 feet across and 15 feet deep. This geological wonder was created by a melting glacier that eroded the granite bedrock thousands of years ago and has since been smoothed by bits of sand and rock kicked up by the inundation of water.
The crystalline water is mesmerizing, especially with the curved, snow-covered rocks hovering above.
I headed west on the Basin Cascade Trail, eventually joining the Cascade Brook Trail, which led me to Lonesome Lake, a serene body of water 1,000 feet above the notch floor.
Hikers can circumnavigate the lake, which is surrounded by towering mountains. A platform just below the AMC Hut provides an excellent spot for lunch and breathtaking views of Mount Lafayette, Lincoln and Little Haystack in the Franconia Range.
As I ate, the sun poked in and out of gray skies, and the low-hanging blanket of fog rolled up from the ravines and tumbled over Lafayette Ridge. The frozen, snow-covered lake stretching before me was a stark contrast to the rippling waters I’m accustomed to in the summertime.
New Hampshire’s state parks can be enjoyed year-round. “It’s just spectacular during the winter,” said Brent Wucher, public information and marketing officer for the parks, during a recent phone conversation. “It’s just a different world than what you’d see if you go in the summer.”
Franconia Notch has opportunities for everyone, from avid hikers to those brand new to winter recreation.
The hike to Artist’s Bluff, a short 1½-mile loop, affords sweeping views of Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch, while the 2-mile trek to the Flume Gorge passes waterfalls, massive glacial boulders and stunning covered bridges.
The Franconia Notch Bike Path — a 9-mile recreational trail meandering alongside the highway — passes many of the park’s main attractions and is mellow terrain for snowshoeing and Nordic skiing.
Before you set out, it’s important to realize the variable conditions characteristic of New Hampshire winters.
“Just be prepared for anything,” Wucher said. Trails might be covered in mud as they lead away from the parking lot, but hikers may run into snowy conditions just a mile up the trail.
That was the case last weekend as I trudged through a foot and a half of untouched snow.
Although the hike was relatively short, I made sure to pack the essentials — water, snacks, extra layers, map, compass, microspikes, poles and waterproof boots.
If you’ve been wanting to get outside more, now is a great time to start planning. For the past 10 years, the New Hampshire State Parks have sponsored the First Day Hike program. Typically, five to six parks are chosen as destinations for a New Year’s Day hike.
This year will be slightly different. Participants can choose to explore any of the 93 state parks, historic sites or recreational paths between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Prizes are offered for shared photos, including a family season pass.
“It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy nature,” Wucher said.
For more information about NH First Day Hike, go to nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike.