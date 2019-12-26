There’s no better place to say farewell to 2019 and ring in the New Year than on the slopes of New Hampshire ski areas — and the trails beyond. The skiing is great right now, the kids are out of school, and the event calendars at ski areas around the state are chock full of fun.
Here are some highlights of what’s happening as we head into 2020.
• Cannon Mountain hosts its first Family Fun Night of the season Saturday . There will be a bouncy house for kids from 3-6 p.m., and the Huckerbrook handle tow is open for under-the-lights skiing, including in the minipark, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Kids can also head over to Brookside Lodge for a movie starting at 4:30 p.m. For the 21-and-over crowd, après-ski entertainment kicks off in the Cannonball Pub at 3. Everyone can enjoy the torchlight parade at 6:30, followed by slope-side fireworks.
And kick off the New Year with 2-for-$82 lift tickets at Cannon on Jan. 1. www.cannonmt.com
• Sunday morning, Waterville Valley hosts the first of four Ski Season Church Services at the Sunnyside Timberlodge. The Valley Run Quad starts loading at 7:30 a.m. (lift ticket required), and the service starts at 8. It’s a great way to get to church — and make first tracks. www.waterville.com
• At Cranmore, the ever-popular Cranapalooza après-ski event happens each afternoon from Saturday through Monday, with music, outdoor games, and s’mores in Schneider Square. On the 31st, New Year’s Eve Cranapalooza kicks it up a notch. Beyond the regular fun, there will be live music in Zip’s Pub from 4 to 7 p.m., fireworks at 6 p.m., and cookie decorating, a photo booth and music in the base lodge from 6-8 p.m. www.cranmore.com
• Pats Peak hosts its annual New Year’s Family Celebration Tuesday, with skiing and snowboarding from 3-10 p.m., tubing open from 5 to 10 p.m., food stations, a comedy show and a Monte Carlo raffle. They’ll cap off the evening — and the year — with a champagne toast at 11:45 p.m. and fireworks at midnight. www.patspeak.com
• Gunstock will end the year with midnight fireworks and a champagne toast during its annual Gunstock Rocks New Year’s Eve party. The evening includes skiing and riding from 3 to 11 p.m., tubing and mountain coaster rides from 4-11 p.m., beginner lessons from 4:30-6:30, a DJ and dancing, s’mores, games and a selfie station, plus the popular Family Glow Light Parade beginning at 7 p.m. www.gunstock.com
• King Pine will set off the NYE fireworks a little earlier. Their New Year’s Eve Celebration includes skiing and snowboarding from 4 to 9 p.m., snowtubing, ice skating and s’mores around the campfire. Fireworks will go off at 9:45. www.kingpine.com
• Over at Sunapee, they will close out 2019 with dinner, a bonfire and fireworks at 9 p.m. www.mountsunapee.com
• On New Year’s Day, head for McIntyre Ski Area for the annual Race in the New Year, open to all ages and skiing abilities. Registration is open until 2:30 p.m., and the race begins at 3 p.m. www.mcintyreskiarea.com
• If you would rather hit the hiking trail on New Year’s Day, check out the First Day Hikes organized by New Hampshire State Parks. The options include some pet-friendly hikes, along with self-guided or staff-led options.
This year’s First Day Hikes locations include Milan Hill State Park, Monadnock State Park, Odiorne Point State Park, Bear Brook State Park and the Flume Gorge in Franconia Notch State Park. To register or learn more, visit www.nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike.