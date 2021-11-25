Strolling through grassy fields, our eyes shielded from the bright sun overhead, my boyfriend, Matt, and I inspected rows of evergreen trees for the perfect one to bring home for the holidays.
Unusual for this time of year, the weather last Saturday as we explored The Rocks Christmas tree farm in Bethlehem felt more like the T-shirt weather of spring than the gloomy gray days of the late November chill.
At The Rocks — a 1,400-acre forest reservation, owned and managed by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests — customers can cut their own Christmas trees. Originally owned by the Glessner family, the property was donated in 1978 with the condition that there always be a crop of some description in the field.
Upon arriving, I spoke with Nigel Manley — longtime property manager at The Rocks — as he directed cars into the lot on Saturday. When Manley came to Bethlehem 35 years ago, he began milking cows, but when that farmer left and took the herd away, the Forest Society decided to start a cut-your-own tree farm.
“For a conservation group I think it’s good because when we started, cut-your-own Christmas trees and maybe pick-your-own strawberries were really the only things that were direct to the public on farms. And as a conservation group we really wanted to get people on the land so they could learn about us,” Manley said.
There are about 30,000 trees in the ground at The Rocks, and they can harvest anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 trees sustainably each year. Farmers will replant the same amount to keep numbers up. Once the seedlings are planted, they are tended for the next six to nine years before they are ready to cut.
Christmas trees require a great deal of maintenance throughout the year. After the trees are planted, workers must mow between them at least five times, fertilize every tree and prevent weed growth around all of the trees. Most importantly, each tree is pruned by hand at The Rocks, making every tree unique.
On a mission for our perfect tree, Matt and I set off toward the fields, bow saw (provided by the farm) in hand. From the lot, we first made our way to the top of a hill in the middle of the field where we could scope out the trees from above. Luckily, the cloudless sky offered pristine views of the snow-capped Presidential Range to the east, a rare sighting this time of year.
We were looking for a smaller tree, 5- to 6-feet in height, one that was full but not too plump. Although The Rocks grows both balsam and Fraser fir, we knew we wanted a soft-needled, silvery-tinted balsam. In Matt’s words, “The one that smells more like Christmas.”
We spotted one quickly, but continued perusing to ensure we’d found the best. As predicted, we circled back to our earlier find and got down low to begin sawing. Although I spent more time capturing the moment on my phone, I did contribute to the labor, pushing and pulling the blade as it made its way through the soft wood.
With one of us on each end, we were able to carry the tree out of the field. On our way to get the tree wrapped, we passed the Grand family from Hudson, dragging two much larger trees out to the main trail.
For the Grands, a trip to The Rocks is a yearly tradition. Now a tribe of 16, Megan and her family make a full weekend out of the trek up north, staying in a hotel together and packing family-style meals to eat. The kids too have traditions of their own: a race to the big rock at the top of the hill.
“It’s a great experience,” she said. “We always take a photo. Seeing our family grow at The Rocks Estate and taking our picture. That hasn’t changed. It’s just a great experience.”
Back in the lot, as we shoved our wrapped tree in the Subaru, we chatted with Alexandra Murphy of Bethlehem, first-timer to The Rocks, though no stranger to the cut-your-own tradition.
“We’re from New Hampshire so it’s kind of what you do,” she said. “I feel like it’s a sin if you buy the precut ones. It’s a part of Christmas, cutting it down. And the fact that it’s a local place makes it that much more special.”
Gathering her three small children bundled in winter gear, Alexandra and her husband took off toward the sprawling lines of evergreens, in search of the perfect tree.
The Rocks will be open daily for cutting from Friday, Nov 26 through Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.