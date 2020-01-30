I’ve cruised through snow both on skis and aboard a bike fitted with ultra-fat tires. But before a recent outing to Pats Peak, I’d never combined bike and skis to get down a hill.
Always up for a new winter adventure, I traveled to Pats to check out the fleet of Brenter Snowbikes there — and take a snowbiking lesson.
A Snowbike is an interesting contraption. It has wide handlebars, a long seat set much closer to the ground than an actual bicycle, shocks to absorb the impact of riding over bumps, and — in place of wheels — a pair of skis attached, one behind the other, to the bike frame. Snowbikers strap short skis (called blades) to their ski or snowboard boots to act sort of as outriggers and assist with balance and steering.
Once fitted up with a Snowbike in the rental shop — right there next to the rental skis, boards, and boots — I met instructors Taran Beebe and Johan French who, like most instructors at Pats, are certified to teach Snowbiking lessons.
As I pushed my way awkwardly toward the magic carpet learning area, I noted — out loud — how odd it felt to be maneuvering such an alien contraption.
“It is weird,” Beebe agreed. “And it’s awesome.”
Before letting me loose to slide down the mellow beginner slope, Beebe explained I should maintain six points of contact between me and the bike or snow: a hand on each handle bar, a foot on each side of the bike, and the two sides of my (ahem) derriere on the seat. He also advised me to look the direction I wanted the bike to turn and to “use the bike more than your feet.”
As a lifelong skier, that last bit of advice was tough to follow. As we advanced to more difficult terrain, I kept wanting to initiate each turn by pressuring the inside edge of my downhill ski-blade. Years of training, it turns out, are hard to overcome. So Beebe had me pick my feet up off the ground, meaning I had to rely on the bike to initiate and complete turns.
Then it was off to the races. As we cruised the corduroy, snow shimmering, sun shining overhead, I felt like I was part of a biker gang — albeit it a peaceful, snow-sliding one.
Beebe said Snowbiking is a great option for folks who may have joint or mobility issues and are no longer comfortable skiing. It allows them to still be on the slopes with their friends and family members without stressing their joints. But even for people who love to ski, Snowbiking offers something different to try.
“The reason we added Snowbiking is that we are more than a ski area,” said Pats Peak Marketing Manager Lori Rowell. “We consider ourselves a winter playground.”
Pats offers Snowbike lessons daily at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. An Intro to Snowbike lesson includes a group lesson and rental. After completing that lesson, fledgling Snowbikers earn a Snowbiking license, which allows them to rent Snowbikes — or ride their own — at other areas that allow Snowbiking. More info at www.patspeak.com.
While Pats is the only ski area in New Hampshire with Snowbikes for rent, both Loon and Gunstock offer Sno-Go rentals. A Sno-Go differs from a Snowbike. The Sno-Go consists of three short skis – one in front, steered by handlebars, and two at the back, into which Sno-Goers strap in their boots. There’s no sitting here; riders stand up.
Sno-Go rentals at Loon include a complimentary 1-hour tour. Find more information at www.loonmtn.com/winter-activities/sno-go. To learn more about Sno-Go options at Gunstock, visit www.gunstock.com/explore/ski-sport/demo-center/.