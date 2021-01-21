The rural darkness and steady snowfall made for an adventurous evening outing as we drove across Pinkham Notch.
Our destination — Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road — became a welcoming beacon of light as we braved the unpredictable weather of the most recent storm.
The Great Glen Base Lodge — a 20,000-square-foot lodge directly across the street from the Glen House Hotel — was where my group connected with our guide and other participants for the 1½-hour long evening snowshoe tour that’s offered on several Saturdays throughout the winter season.
After ensuring our snowshoes were securely fastened and that each participant understood how to use the gear, we were led away from the lodge by Appalachian Mountain Club guide Emily Davenport toward the trail system behind the hotel.
Contrary to my expectations, we did not wear headlamps or carry lights, making the experience unusual and exciting. Instead, we assembled off the side of the Nordic trails and waited for our eyes to adjust to the dark.
“It’s just so different to get out at night,” said Davenport, who has been guiding and working in backcountry huts for the past seven years. “It’s fun to explore and be a little uncomfortable.”
While stopped, Davenport explained why humans have trouble seeing in the dark. It comes down to two types of photoreceptors in the eye: rods and cones.
Rods allow for vision at low light levels, but lack the ability to perceive color, while cones are more active at levels with brighter light sources and are capable of color vision.
Human eyes contain more cones and require light and color, which makes it more difficult for our eyes to adjust to the darkness. Nocturnal animals, on the other hand, can see exceptionally well at night because their eyes contain more rods.
To illustrate this, Davenport passed around crayons and asked each of us to guess which color we held in our gloved hand. After making our best predictions, we placed the crayons in our pockets to verify when we returned to the lodge. (Mine was green, it turned out. I was right!)
Interesting tidbits from our guide and short, engaging activities made the outing memorable. We learned which animal species are active during the winter months, how the area was shaped by glaciers more than 10,000 years ago and why the valley is an ideal location for stargazing.
Although storm clouds reduced visibility that night, Gorham’s star-filled sky is an attraction I plan to revisit.
Lisa McCoy, Great Glen’s events director, values the unusual opportunity the evening snowshoe tour affords guests.
“We don’t do it all the time,” she said. “It’s a special thing. And it often draws people that haven’t been here to ski or tube.”
In addition to snowshoeing, Great Glen offers a variety of winter activities — Nordic skiing, tubing, fat biking and even Snow Coach rides, which transport guests up Mount Washington to the sub-arctic world above the tree line.
In the summer, kayak tours — both guided flat water and instructional whitewater — are offered on the Androscoggin River. Bike rentals are also available, and the trails are free for hiking and walking.
Two more evening snowshoe tours departing at 7 p.m. are scheduled for Feb. 13 and Feb. 20. Tours are $12 per person over 12 years of age and are free for children ages 8-12. Rental equipment is available for $10. For reservations, visit greatglentrails.com.