W hen snow is in the forecast, I dream incessantly about floaty turns in fresh, fluffy powder. But here in the East, that reality doesn’t come around often enough.
For instance, this season hasn’t exactly started out with a bang, once again underscoring the importance of snowmaking operations at local ski areas.
Last Sunday, I talked to Blake Boyko — snowmaking plant supervisor at Loon Mountain Resort — about what it takes to ensure a long, successful season for all.
Ski areas make snow with “guns,” which blow tiny water droplets into the air, causing them to freeze before falling to the ground.
Some guns use a combination of high-pressure air and water to break down the water into finer particles that freeze at higher temperatures. Others, resembling giant hair dryers, use electric fans to blow water into droplets that freeze.
Patrons at Loon will see 30-foot tall Impulse tower guns from HKD — a Natick, Mass.-based company — lining many of the trails. Looking out from the Octagon Lodge at the base of the Seven Brothers Trail, Blake pointed out the yellow hoses leading away from the guns to the underground pipeline network.
Loon is moving away from this system, installing HKD KLIK hydrants that will allow the cumbersome yellow hoses to be replaced with permanent hard hoses. The on-hill operator simply clicks the system to the appropriate setting (as the name implies), which saves the time often needed to deal with frozen equipment.
“The goal is to be as efficient as possible, so that when you’re making snow, you get the most out of the money you do spend,” Blake said.
It all starts with a water source. For Loon, that’s the East Branch of the Pemigewasset River. Because of restrictions on how much water it can take, Loon also has a holding pond that stores approximately 60 million gallons — enough to make snow for two weeks if conditions require it.
Since water from the river is constantly in motion, it can be below freezing yet still in liquid form. On really cold or windy days, water from the river might freeze the gun heads, causing trouble for the crew on the hill. By mixing warmer water from the reservoir with the colder river water, Blake can keep the guns from freezing.
Workers “really like that,” Blake said with a laugh. “I spoil them sometimes.”
Blake monitors temperatures on his computer, anticipating factors before they create problems. In fact, much of Blake’s job happens behind the scenes. The visible snowmakers hiking around the mountain look to Blake’s instructions to see what they should do next, be it adding more water or more air to get the snow right.
Blake is proud of Loon’s snowmaking abilities. He especially is drawn to the big equipment, like the 1,200-horsepower electric motors that enable the team to run more than 300 guns across the mountain at one time. “Those are the nights you hope everything goes well,” he said.
Despite the reliability and strength of Loon’s operation, the job entails long hours in a trying environment. The system can take hours to fire up. Sometimes, an entire day’s work might be lost to warming or to a power outage — a real concern with the most recent storm.
Snowmaking conditions are ideal on calm nights when the temperature settles somewhere between 5 and 10 degrees. That’s when snowmakers can cut back the amount of air needed to ensure maximum water flow. Air helps the process, but it’s the water that’s making the white stuff on the ground.
When I visited Sunday, the plan was to have 300 guns fired up, as temperatures had dropped below 27 degrees. But plans can change as drastically as New England weather.
“We’ve got a job to do, and that’s making snow,” Blake said. “And hoping that people are going to want to come and ski it.”
.
Winter Notes is published on Fridays through the ski season. Contact Jill Armstrong at jaarmstr1@gmail.com.