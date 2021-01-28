Alpine touring has exploded in popularity in the Northeast, with winter enthusiasts increasingly eager to “earn their turns.”
Despite the easy access to terrain via lifts at resorts, skiers and riders are pursuing a new challenge.
Alpine touring — AT for short — involves hiking uphill on skis before enjoying the satisfaction of a well earned descent.
Traction on the ascent is provided by applying climbing skins to the bottom of the skis, and AT bindings allow the heel of the skier’s boot to move up and down freely, making climbing easier. Once at the top, skiers remove their skins and lock their heels into the bindings for an exhilarating ride in the backcountry.
Although the sport has its appeals, many new to this variation of skiing may not know where to begin. That’s where Waterville Valley Resort’s Out of Bounds program comes in.
Out of Bounds is a four-week series introducing patrons to the ins and outs of AT. In just its second year, the program has grown rapidly, already selling out of spots in all six sessions. After joining one of the groups this past weekend, I could see why.
I arrived in Waterville Valley just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The wind blew fiercely across the parking lot, bringing the real-feel temperatures well below zero. But with the sun’s warmth on my back and the optimism of our leader, Jen Holloway, I was eager to get on the hill.
Holloway is known for leading uphill groups in the area, particularly the Silver Streaks — a 50-and-over ski club. With this experience and her employment at the resort, Holloway decided to pitch the idea for Out of Bounds to Waterville. They were on board and gave the program the go-ahead.
“It’s really nice to have that support,” she said.
We began our ascent up Snow’s Mountain — the original lift-served ski area in Waterville Valley — under a still double chairlift. Holloway paused frequently, recommending techniques for uphill travel. In fact, she made it clear that following the contour of the slope, instead of gunning straight for the top, is a smarter way to climb.
Adam Denhard, a student taking the course with his fiancee, Lexi Dolittle, championed the challenge this new experience offers. “We’ve done a lot of resort skiing, and we’re just looking for another way to experience skiing without having to sit on a chairlift.”
After a short while, we disappeared under the cover of snow-laden trees, following Snow’s Mountain Trail into the woods. Here, Holloway provided tips for tackling steep inclines — poles firmly planted and weight in the heels — and helped each skier cross a bubbling stream one ski at a time.
The descent was certainly worth it — a mellow cruise through patches of powder snow, with a view across the valley to the resort’s current ski trails on Mount Tecumseh.
The course is designed so that each of the four classes progressively builds off the previous one, allowing access to a variety of terrain and elevation gain. Typically, the first meeting begins on the resort, where students can safely experiment with their gear, as it’s the first time for some. The final class may culminate in a tour that is more extreme, involving bootpacking with crampons and an introduction to avalanche gear.
For Holloway, it boils down to safety. “I tell them the most important thing is getting back to their car.”
Hiking smart and having fun is what it’s all about. And at the end of the day, gathered around our cars, it was easy to spot smiles under masks.