Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil

This photo on the El Roi Haiti ministries website appears to show Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil. Alix, who is from New Hampshire, was kidnapped on Thursday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, along with the couple’s child.

 El Roi Haiti

A New Hampshire woman who was held captive in Haiti for 13 days with her daughter is speaking directly to her captors nearly two weeks after she was freed.

Speaking in French, Alix Dorsainvil shared a message for both “the Haitian population and the gangsters” in YouTube video dated Thursday, Aug. 17