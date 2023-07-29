WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: Assistive Technology Maker Day, hosted by United Spinal Association- New Hampshire Chapter, Assistive Technology in New Hampshire, and Granite State Independent Living
ABOUT: These workshops will focus on working together to create assistive technology solutions. Some examples may include portable tablet holders, slant boards, cup holders, cellphone holders, and more.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 10, 1-2 p.m.
WHERE: 21 Chenell Drive, Concord
NOTE: Please RSVP by Aug. 3 to ateixeira@gsil.org or 603-856-6468
WHAT: SSI and SSDI Ticket to Work and Benefits Counseling Orientation
ABOUT: The orientation provides an overview of work incentives for both SSI and SSDI beneficiaries. It also reviews how work affects Social Security disability cash benefits as well as medical insurance such as Medicare and Medicaid. The orientation will also discuss what to expect when receiving an individualized benefits counseling service. There will be two orientations in August.
WHEN:
• Thursday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
REGISTRATION: To register for the Aug. 10 orientation: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rCuXPSWtSuCHYIMTs15ayg#/registration
To register for the Aug. 15 orientation: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__9W-Ue7rTrOIVTXb7V3bfg#/registration
LINK: For more information: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/deputy-commissioner/bureau-vocational-rehabilitation
CONTACT: If you require an interpreter or other accommodation, please contact Kristin Venator at stacy.k.venator@doe.nh.gov or (603) 271-1482 as soon as possible.
WHAT: Awesome August Advocacy Adventures, sponsored by NH DOE: Services for the Blind and Vision Impaired YES/ICE transition program and Sky’s the Limit Communications
ABOUT: If you are a high school/college student ages 14 to 21 and experiencing a vision impairment or blindness then this awesome adventure is just for you. Outdoor activities, horseback-riding, advocacy, online and personal safety are just a few of the topics that will be discussed.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 14, noon to Wednesday, Aug. 16, noon
WHERE: Lake Sunapee Bluebird Sunapee Hotel
CONTACT: For more information or to register, contact your SBVI Counselor or Dana Trahan at DanaTrahan@comcast.net
NOTE: Spots are limited, so make your reservations as soon as possible.
WHAT: 2023 Caregiver’s Conference Monthly Listening Series, “Embracing and Overcoming Caregiver Compassion Fatigue”, sponsored by DHHS: Bureau of Developmental Services, NBM, New Hampshire Family Caregiver Support Program, and Wellsense Health Plan
ABOUT: Participants will learn practical ways to recharge and refuel, give themselves permission to refuel, provided with free resources for caregivers to explore and have permission to have “Bad Days”.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
CONTACT: Ellen Edgerly at (603) 834-9570 or ellen@bianh.org
LINK: For more information and to register: https://coalitionofcaring.org/monthly-listening-series
WHAT: Brain Matters 2023- Brain Injury 101, hosted by the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire
ABOUT: Using typical brain function as a basis for understanding brain changes following neurologic injury, this introductory course serves as a basis for understanding challenges commonly experienced by individuals with brain injury. Learners will explore the science of brain injury and develop evidence-based strategies aimed at supporting recovery.
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: $25
LINK: To learn more and register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/2023bi101a/index.html
NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 4 Contact Hours upon completion.
CONTACT: lori@bianh.org or 603-225-8400