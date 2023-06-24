WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast publications.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $750 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs. Covers fees for programs occurring between June 1 and Aug. 31.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov
WHAT: “Celebrate the A.D.A.: Your Path, Your Future”, hosted by Future in Sight and the Nature Conservancy
ABOUT: Youth, adults, friends and families are invited to enjoy and explore the beautiful All Person’s Trail at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve as part of the Nature Conservancy in celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This 1.2-mile out and back accessible trail provides a peaceful atmosphere with resting benches and informative points of interest along the way. Participants should dress casual, lightly covering themselves, as well as wear sun screen and insect repellent for this outdoor activity.
WHEN: Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to noon.
WHERE: All Person’s Trail at Cedar Swamp Preserve in Manchester
LINKS: To learn more: https://futureinsight.org/event/celebrate-the-a-d-a-your-path-your-future-adults-youth/
CONTACT: shurd@futureinsight.org
WHAT: Seacoast Makers Day
ABOUT: Join us this summer at one of our free and fun Makers Day events! These workshops will focus on working together to create assistive technology solutions. Some examples may include portable tablet holders, slant boards, cup holders, cellphone holders, and more!
WHEN: Monday, July 10, 2 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: UNH Institute on Disability, 10 West Edge Drive, Durham, NH 03824
CONTACT: For question or to register: atproject@unh.edu
LINK: For more information: https://iod.unh.edu/event/2023/07/seacoast-makers-day
WHAT: 2023 CYCC Annual Kids Chronic Health Awareness Event
ABOUT: CYCC is offering a free family friendly event to spread awareness of chronic health conditions in children, that includes Champion Awards and a pizza dinner! This in person event is designed to raise awareness during NH’s July Childhood Chronic Condition Awareness month. It’s a great opportunity for parents, caregivers, children and youth to learn more about the Council for Youths with Chronic Conditions and what we do. There will be a free pizza dinner, Planetarium show, Scavenger Hunt, and photo opportunities with Super Hero Characters.
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord
LINKS: For more information: https://nhcycc.org/2023/05/2023-cycc-annual-awareness-event/?fbclid=IwAR3G7iZv6J8drEmS3TuNPP7HkPn8LCTaGgwTfK7kYloDXWzOgzElS0oH7cU
To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-cycc-annual-kids-chronic-health-awareness-event-tickets-640773951137
CONTACT: info@nhcycc.org
WHAT: The NH IOD Direct Support Professional Academy, hosted in collaboration with the Institute of Disability, the Bureau of Developmental Services, and the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities
ABOUT: The NH DSP Academy is a research-based training program for Direct Support Professionals. The academy includes the following:
• A 12-week online course focused on promoting person-centered care using various tools, inclusive employment strategies, and addressing mental health needs.
• A concurrent 6-month on-the-job training and mentoring program, guided by competencies that are aligned with the NADSP competencies.
• Stipends for trainees and employer-mentors.
• Assistance with recruiting new DSP staff to participate in this training program.
APPLICATIONS DUE: July 14, 2023
WHEN: Courses begin in October 2023
CONTACT: To learn more about the training, email Macey Muller at Macey.Muller@unh.edu