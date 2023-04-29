WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Portsmouth Herald.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at 603-271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
+++
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
+++
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age
programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $750 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs. Covers fees for programs occurring between June 1 and August 31.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov
+++
WHAT: NAMI NH Annual Conference
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 9:00am-5:15pm
WHERE: Online
COST: Free
LINK: To learn more and to register: https://www.naminh.org/annual-conference/
CONTACT: info@naminh.org or 603-225-5359
+++
WHAT: NH Brain Injury and Stroke Conference, sponsored by the Brain Injury Association of NH, NH Bureau of Developmental Services, and Abramson, Brown and Dugan Attorneys
WHEN: Wednesday, May 10, 8:15am-3:45pm
WHERE: Grappone Conference Center
COST: $70 for survivors, $120 for family members of survivors, and $165 for all others
NOTES: This conference qualifies for various CEUs, review the below links for more information about specific CEUs.
LINKS: For more information: https://tinyurl.com/ya5jym29. To register: https://tinyurl.com/jypbpcaa
CONTACT: 603-225-8400 or renee@bianh.org
+++
WHAT: “The Business of Being Blind: Meet Christy Havey”, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Meet Christy Havey, a licensed massage therapist originally in the Toledo Ohio area who has now relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has salon and spa experience with a focus on relaxation and therapeutic technique. Christy is visually impaired due to glaucoma and has been practicing massage therapy since 2016. This career path involves training, people skills, financial responsibilities and a whole lot more. Attend this discussion to hear all about Christy’s story and what it takes to become a successful massage therapist with vision loss.
WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 7-8:30pm
WHERE: Online
LINKS: To learn more: https://tinyurl.com/45ewmccx. To register: https://tinyurl.com/mr2wu9nx
CONTACT: shurd@futureinsight.org
+++
WHAT: May 2023 Camp Resilience Retreats, facilitated by Patriot Resilient Leader Institute and in partnership with William James College and Forge VFR.
ABOUT: The Resiliency and Wellness Retreat, offered to veterans and servicemembers will focus on effective ways to work through challenges, improving wellbeing and building resiliency skills through small-group discussion and hands-on activities. The First Responder Retiree Retreat for retired first responders or first responders approaching retirement will explore topics such as navigating the transition into retirement, finding purpose, strengthening mental and physical health, avoiding isolation and boredom, and creating structure and thriving in retirement.
NOTES: Priority is given to applicants with service-related disabilities. A $75 refundable deposition is required no late than 7 days prior to the retreat to hold your spot. It will be fully refunded after completion of the retreat. Lodging and meals will be provided.
ACTIVITES AND WORKSHOPS:
Resiliency and Wellness Retreat 2023 (May 19-21, Gilford): Life skills workshops, tai chi or yoga, hiking, facilitated “Rap” sessions, kayaking, biking, and more
First Responder Retiree Retreat 2023 (May 23-26, Gilford): Hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, tai chi, yoga, and meditation
LINKS: For registration and information on applicant eligibility: https://www.camp-resilience.org/apply.html
For Information on the Resiliency and Wellness Retreat: https://tinyurl.com/2msnbwkm
For information on the First Responder Retreat:https://tinyurl.com/ytw7hsvz.
CONTACT: 978-219-4003 or info@camp-resilience.org