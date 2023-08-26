WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE

ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.

To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.I.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more information about the Governor’s Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, go to www.nh.gov/disability.