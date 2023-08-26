ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
WHAT: The Business of Being Blind: Highlighting Josh Crary, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Josh Crary has had a career working in higher education for 15 years. Currently, he works as Assistant Dean of Students at Roxbury Community College in the city of Boston. He has a degenerative retinal condition and was diagnosed legally blind at age 12. His hobbies and passions include marathon running and training, paintball, playing guitar, and most importantly, being a father to two kids and a husband to a wonderful partner.
WHAT: Annual Transition Fair, hosted by Community Partners and Dover High School
ABOUT: Join us for an interactive afternoon of planning and learning about resources for life after high school (ages 14-22). Representatives from a variety of local programs and resources will be available to provide information and answer your questions about vocational services, adult services, recreation, day/residential programs, health and mental health resources, community resources, benefits, and social advocacy.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Dover High School Gym, 25 Alumni Drive, Dover
WHAT: NAMI Basics, hosted by NAMI NH and NH Family Network
ABOUT: NAMI Basics is a free, six-session program designed for parents and other family caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties. NAMI Basics helps parents and other family caregivers of children to understand the illnesses that are causing those behavioral difficulties and the critical role families play in the treatment of those illnesses. The program is taught by trained teachers who are also the parents or family caregivers of individuals who experienced emotional or behavioral difficulties prior to age 13.
To submit an event for consideration in the calendar, contact Jennifer Beaulieu at Jennifer.I.Beaulieu@gcd.nh.gov or 271-2773. For more information about the Governor’s Commission on Disability, located at 54 Regional Drive, Suite 5, Concord, go to www.nh.gov/disability.