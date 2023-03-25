WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast newspapers.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification form. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: 5th Annual Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest, hosted by Children’s System of Care
ABOUT: Students in grades 5-12 are invited to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental health. Winners will be awarded cash prizes at the celebration event on May 24, 2023, held at Silver Hall, Plymouth State College.
HOW: Students can participate by:
• Creating a short film, singing a song, producing a performance (such as spoken word pierce or interpretative dance, maximum of 2 minutes)
• Writing an essay or poem (1000 words or less)
• Designing an expression using a medium such as sculpture, photography, paining, or diorama, etc.
DUE DATE: Monday, April 3
LINK: For more information: https://nhcsoc.org/participate/?fbclid=IwAR3Qb1icyCplXnJdoT6sodYu5yKkgy5_Nv-vNAyEH0fhMGpF8AKIH-MgD10
CONTACT: Magnifyvoices@gmail.com
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $750 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs. Covers fees for programs occurring between June 1 and Aug. 31.
LINK: For more information and how to apply: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov
WHAT: Concussion Management for Students, hosted by the Brain Injury Association of NH
ABOUT: This virtual discussion will expand upon the idea that schools are the ideal environment to facilitate recovery and return students to their pre-injury levels of performance, draw upon evidence-based methods, and share information from years of experience managing concussions in schools. In addition, we will review New Hampshire’s new return to learn law and discuss what schools can do to be in compliance.
WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 4-6p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: $25
LINK: To learn more and to register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/2023cms/index.html
NOTE: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 2 Contact Hours upon completion.
CONTACT: lori@bianh.org or 603-225-8400
WHAT: NH-based retreat for police chiefs facilitated by the Camp Resilience, UpReach Equestrian, Forge VFR, and Southern New Hampshire Critical Incident Stress Management Peer-to-Peer Team
ABOUT: Learn to practice self-care to avoid burn-pit and manage your stress. This retreat will support police chiefs by engaging in equine-assisted therapies, mindful medication, and breathing techniques to manage and reduce stress. Activities will be adapted to individual physical abilities.
WHEN: Thursday, April 6 to Saturday, April 8
WHERE: Goffstown
NOTES: Priority is given to applicants with service-related disabilities. A $75 refundable deposition is required no later than 7 days prior to the retreat to hold your spot. It will be fully refunded after completion of the retreat.
LINKS: For registration and information on applicant eligibility: https://www.camp-resilience.org/apply.html
For Information on the retreat: https://www.camp-resilience.org/uploads/1/1/5/2/115232275/police_chiefs_equine_assisted_therapy_retreat_april_2023_v._c.pdf
CONTACT: 978-219-4003 or info@camp-resilience.org
WHAT: Annual Audible Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Join Future in Sight in this sensory hunt for fun colored audible Easter egg to see not just how many eggs you find but how you found them. There are friends, candy, and lots of smiles to be had at this springtime event.
WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Future in Sight Headquarters
25 Walker St.
Concord, NH 03301
LINKS: To learn more: https://futureinsight.org/event/annual-audible-easter-egg-hunt-youth-only/
CONTACT: shurd@futureinsight.org