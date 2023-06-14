Bob Hamel

Laconia Ward 5 City Councilor Bob Hamel, who died on Monday, works with fellow volunteers in setting up Christmas Village at the Laconia Community Center in 2015.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Coresspondent

LACONIA — Bob Hamel was a respected, well-liked city councilor whose legacy includes being the behind-the-scenes guy who helped make sure that every child in the city had a merry Christmas.

Appointed to the vacant Ward 5 seat in 2005, Hamel was elected and reelected biannually since then. He took a leave of absence last October to undergo treatment for cancer and did not return to the council prior to his death on Monday.