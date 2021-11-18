Concord Christmas Parade is Saturday Staff Report Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord’s Christmas parade — traditionally one of New Hampshire’s first indicators that the holiday season is here — steps off for the 70th time Saturday at 9:30 a.m.The parade starts at Airport Road, and makes its way along Loudon Road to East Side Drive and Canterbury Road.More than 70 entries will be participating, from fire departments to marching bands to community floats. And Santa will also be present.At the reviewing stand, near Sherwin-Williams on Loudon Road, a special remembrance will take place to honor the longtime organizer of the parade, the late Dick Patten.Patten was to have been grand marshal of this year’s parade, which would have been his 50th and last before retiring. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUnited Airlines to suspend Dulles flights in JanuarySpirit Airlines heads to Fort Myers and TampaTwo drive-thru restaurants get variances in ManchesterFunspot founder Bob Lawton dies at 90Gunstock commissioners say they expect to be illegally removedCity Matters: Did a complaint about bugs lead to a Manchester eviction?Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicideWilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her lifeManchester awarded $25 million grant to transform South Millyard areaTwo drive-thru restaurants planned near North End Shops in Manchester Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsVeterans Day Parade108th annual BIA dinnerFirst Amendment AwardsManchester Mayoral ElectionSgt. Sherrill memorial service Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT