Concord’s Christmas parade — traditionally one of New Hampshire’s first indicators that the holiday season is here — steps off for the 70th time Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at Airport Road, and makes its way along Loudon Road to East Side Drive and Canterbury Road.

More than 70 entries will be participating, from fire departments to marching bands to community floats. And Santa will also be present.

At the reviewing stand, near Sherwin-Williams on Loudon Road, a special remembrance will take place to honor the longtime organizer of the parade, the late Dick Patten.

Patten was to have been grand marshal of this year’s parade, which would have been his 50th and last before retiring.