CLEVELAND, Ohio — WOIO Ch. 19 anchor Chris Tanaka is leaving the station for a new opportunity at WBZ-TV, the CBS-owned and operated station in Boston. Tanaka, who anchors the 5 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts on Cleveland 19 News and CLE43, will make his final local on-air appearances tonight.

“Personally and professionally, I’m a better person for having moved to Cleveland. This place is so underrated, wonderfully quirky and entirely original,” he wrote on Twitter.