CLEVELAND, Ohio — WOIO Ch. 19 anchor Chris Tanaka is leaving the station for a new opportunity at WBZ-TV, the CBS-owned and operated station in Boston. Tanaka, who anchors the 5 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts on Cleveland 19 News and CLE43, will make his final local on-air appearances tonight.
“Personally and professionally, I’m a better person for having moved to Cleveland. This place is so underrated, wonderfully quirky and entirely original,” he wrote on Twitter.
“If there’s one thing I want to stress it’s my unending gratitude for the relationships and kindness of the people here. I’ve forged some lifelong friendships that I’ll treasure and hold closely,” he added in a message to cleveland.com.
Tanaka arrived in Cleveland in 2016 after five years as a reporter and anchor in Honolulu. While trading the beauty of Hawaii and its spirit of Aloha for Cleveland’s notorious weather might sound like a peculiar choice, he told cleveland.com in 2017 that part of the reason was to reconnect with family. His father was born and raised in Lakewood and he has still relatives in the area. His move back to the New England area also represents a homecoming. He grew up in Derry, New Hampshire, about 45 minutes outside of Boston.
“Coming home to serve the community I was raised in is a dream come true,” Tanaka said in a press release. “WBZ News has been the gold standard of journalism in Boston for decades. It’s an honor to join the organization and such a talented, dedicated team of professionals.”
“Chris is a smart and passionate communicator who believes in solutions-oriented journalism,” added Justin Draper, President and General Manager of CBS News and Stations’ Boston properties. “Throughout his career, he has shown a commitment to enterprise reporting and in-depth storytelling, fostering connections in the community in search of the truth and a greater understanding of the issues affecting local neighborhoods. I know how excited Chris is to return home to New England where he has deep family roots and I look forward to welcoming him to the CBS Boston newsroom next month.”
He’ll serve as an anchor on WBZ’s weekday evening newscasts and also file reports across the station’s broadcast and digital platforms including Boston’s WSBK-TV Ch. 38. Tanaka, who hosted a roundtable series Cleveland Public Library exploring racial justice and won an Emmy in 2019 for his series on the impact of Ohio’s impending medical marijuana law, said his new role will allow him to focus even more on community journalism.
“I look forward to building meaningful relationships with individuals, organizations, and institutions to tell stories that matter, confront issues of importance, and spotlight difference makers working to build a more equitable future,” he said. “We have a duty to leverage the full weight of our abilities to advance and uplift communities in the Greater Boston area. There’s a lot of work ahead and I can’t wait to get started.”