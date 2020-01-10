NASHUA — Saying he feels “less and less” of an underdog everyday, presidential hopeful Deval Patrick on Friday unveiled his democracy agenda.
His plan, which stresses the need to be more responsive to the American people, includes making voting more accessible and secure, cleaning up politics, strengthening democratic institutions and achieving universal voluntary national service.
“We need healing in this country,” the former Massachusetts governor said during a presidential candidate forum at Nashua Community College hosted by the Community College System of New Hampshire, in collaboration with the New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
When questioned about the cost to implement his democracy agenda, Patrick said expanding service opportunities will be an expenditure, but the return will be profound.
“I think making our democracy function like a democracy is cost free, or frankly cost isn’t the point,” he said following the event. “The point is making the system so it actually responds to the will of the people. And as long as we have the concentration of money, so much of it dark, partisan gerrymandering, which is in fact a cost today that we ought not have to spend, as long as we have the voter suppression and purging and the things we do to make it so hard to participate.
“This is supposed to be a participatory democracy, and I want to be the sort of candidate who inspires and encourages people to participate, but the job of government is to make it easy to do so. And I think the question of cost is not the one to be associated with that,” said Patrick.
Patrick completed his three-day swing in the Granite State on Friday, but said he will be returning frequently until the primary election next month. He spoke with retired Union Leader State House Bureau Chief David Solomon, moderator for Friday’s event, about various issues facing businesses throughout the country.
“As president, I would like to model a different narrative and behavior about long-term value,” said Patrick. While it may be an old-fashioned idea, he said Americans should do what they can in their lifetimes to leave things better for the people behind them.
There are still many people who find the American dream hard to imagine because what it takes to get them on the path to economic mobility is harder and further out of reach, according to the former governor.
“I think we are hungry for unity. I think there are many, many more folks who are ready for that unity and tired of our outraged culture,” he said. “I want to be the sort of leader that calls that out.”
Robin Green of Wakefield, Mass., traveled to Nashua to hear Patrick speak on Friday; it was the fourth presidential candidate she had the opportunity to meet in recent months.
Green said she appreciates having the first in the nation primary so close to her home state so that she can see the candidates up close and personal.
“Personally, I think we need a more moderate candidate,” she said. Although Green is still undecided, she is currently leaning her support toward Pete Buttigieg.
Her husband, Tim Green, said Patrick was the first candidate he had the chance to hear speak.
“I think what this country needs is to get us all together and united. I think we are so polarized,” he said, acknowledging that Patrick’s late entry into the race could be challenging.
Still, Tim Green said he always supported Patrick at the polls during his gubernatorial races in Massachusetts.
“It is great to see him enter the conversation at the national level,” George Ramirez of Lowell, Mass., said of Patrick. “I think he has so much to contribute. He has been undermined in politics his entire life, but he has a no quit mindset and if people give him time, he will convince them.”
Patrick said he will not take any voter for granted, and will work to earn their support.
