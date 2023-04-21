Ryan Day
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day of Manchester makes his way to the podium before speaking about mental health at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day was once a 3-point launching, defensively minded New Hampshire basketball star who led Manchester Central to a state championship.

During a Q&A with OSU basketball coach Chris Holtmann during Thursday night’s Spring Festival held by name, image and likeness collective THE Foundation at Value City Arena, Day went so far as to call basketball “my first love. growing up.” He used to mix it up with Buckeye players — and prospective players — in pickup games earlier in his coaching career.