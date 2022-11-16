221117-news-garysinger2018

Gary Singer is seen in his office at Merchants Auto in Hooksett in this file photo from 2018.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Gary Singer, whose family owned Merchants Automotive Group for 60 years and who chaired its board, is being remembered as part of a generous family who gave often to their Manchester-area community.

“He was a great giver of everything: time, money, accolades, support,” said former Mayor Ted Gatsas, a close friend who recalled playing Little League with him and his brothers.



Gary Singer, second left, is seen in a 2018 photo with the then-co-owners of Merchants Auto. From left are Michael Sydney, Singer and his brothers Jeffrey and Bob.