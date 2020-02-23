GOFFSTOWN -- Pinardville Hannaford shoppers may soon have the privilege of having their groceries bagged by a national champion.
Alex Gamache will be one of 22 people participating in the 2020 National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship on Monday in San Diego.
Gamache joins Hannaford employees from Vermont and Maine at the competition, which pits grocery store workers against each other in a test of their duties bagging groceries for customers.
Speed is important, with contestants losing points if they cannot bag the approximately three dozen items within 53 seconds. Contestants are also judged on technique, weight difference among bags and professional demeanor.
Gamache earned his spot in the finals after winning the New Hampshire Grocers Association Best Bagger Competition in September. He also reached the state finals in 2016 and 2017.
“I’m a very competitive person by nature. The second I heard about the bagging contest four years ago, I wanted to compete,” he said.
Gamache hasn’t pursued any special training regimen in preparation for the event other than his normal duties. They include bagging as well as overseeing cashier schedules, opening and closing registers as needed and ensuring a ready supply of carriages for customers.
Still, there’s been buzz from people in the store. Wendy Lemelin, who works at the store’s Citizens Bank branch, said over three years she’s seen Gamache grow in his bagging skills.
“This year he had a set routine and I think he smiled a lot more at this year’s state championship,” said Lemelin. “He brought all the life to the bagging competition itself. It’s just in the smile and how courteous he is.”
Town resident Doug Christian is a frequent customer of the store. While he was surprised to hear of the national bagger competition, Christian thinks Gamache has a good shot if Christian's interactions with staff at the store are any indication.
“Usually these folks are working pretty hard in here; it’s pretty fascinating,” he said.
Under the competition’s rules, this year marks the last time Gamache can compete for the title. He refuses to predict victory for himself, but says he’ll do his best against what he expects to be stiff competition.
“I think it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be much bigger-scale and more pressure, but I’m going to have to overcome that,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a way around it. If you say that it’s like any other day at the cash register, you’re lying to yourself.”
If Gamache wins, he will be the first New Hampshire winner since the contest was launched in 1987 and would become the second Hannaford employee to win. Krystal Smith of Vermont won in 2011.