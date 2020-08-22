After his first meeting with Pope John Paul II, Mario Enzler knew that the man he had sworn to protect was unique.
Enzler, a former Keene resident, has written a book, “I Served a Saint,” about his 2½ years as a member of the Vatican’s famous Swiss Guard, serving the now-canonized leader of the Catholic Church.
“There aren’t many people that can say they served a saint,” he said.
There aren’t many indeed, and to know Mario Enzler is to know that his experience of serving St. John Paul II gives him a special confidence in who he is and what his role in life is. He has a big, passionate personality. Perhaps it’s his upbringing in northern Italy that accounts for that. He has an infectious, hearty laugh that puts people at ease. He can be all business, but for him any work is a means to an end, and Enzler’s end is to spread the Catholic faith joyfully.
“I wrote this book, as I’ve been telling everybody, because way too many people have no idea who Karol Josef Wojtyla is,” Enzler said, referring to the pope by his given name. “This is the man that basically shaped my life. He made me a better man, a better husband, a better father and, most important, a better Catholic.”
More than a uniform
Enzler grew up in Italy, the son of a Swiss father and Italian mother. His father, sensing his young son needed discipline, insisted that young Mario enlist for military service. He chose to do it in Switzerland, he said, because the commitment was only 17 weeks of basic training. During the training, he caught the eye of his commanders, one of whom asked if he was interested in joining the Swiss Guard, who since 1506 have been the protectors of the pope.
They are also known for their colorful Renaissance uniforms.
Enzler said his answer was, “I don’t see myself dressed as a clown, so no thanks.”
But the next part of the Guard’s sales pitch resonated: “If you become a Swiss Guard you get a noble title, which are three Latin words: “defensor libertatis ecclesiae” (“defender of the freedom of the church”).
Enzler’s service began Oct. 1, 1989.
The idea to write the book emerged from the talks he’s given across the country, which were first encouraged by friends he made during his decade living in New Hampshire with his wife, Julie, and five children. Frequently, those who heard him speak about his 40 months serving St. John Paul II would ask if he had written a book.
So he wrote one.
“My dream is that they will read these stories,” he said, “to pursue more knowledge of St. John Paul II.”
The book is filled with stories about interactions he had with the pope who led the church from 1978 to 2005, and with the many world leaders he encountered during his time at the Vatican. One frequent visitor was the since-canonized Mother Teresa, who Enzler estimates visited about 15 times during the years he served.
Watching closely
John Paul II “made you feel comfortable because he was a very simple man,” he said. “I was always aware that he was different and because he was different, he had something for sure I wanted but I didn’t know what the heck that was.... For all of my service I made it a point to pay attention to what he did.”
That attention started on Enzler’s first day. The pope recognized a new recruit to the Swiss Guard, shook the new man’s hand and said, “thank you for choosing to serve who serves.”
“And that’s when I realized this was a unique man.”
Enzler said the pope began his day in prayer, focused on the Eucharist, the sacrament that in Catholic belief is the body and blood of Christ.
“He’d start the day in front of the Blessed Sacrament, then he would shake the hands of common people, then in prayer, then welcoming a head of state. ... He basically showed to me that sacrificing, getting out of your comfort zone, not complaining, is necessary for us humans because it is redemptive,” Enzler said. “He told me there is a deeper reward when we choose to make sacrifice for others and that’s how I’ve been living my entire life.”
After leaving the Guard, he worked in international finance until moving to Keene in 2010. He founded a school, the New England Classical Academy in Claremont. He spent the past four years working as a professor of finance at Catholic University of America in Washington before becoming dean of the University of St. Thomas business school in Houston just a few months ago.
‘Antidote to cynicism’
Enzler said he took three themes from his service to St. John Paul II:
“1. We have to be human; 2. We have to be creative; 3. We have to be persistent,” he said, “especially in times of crisis like we are right now. I call it the antidote to the cynicism of modern life.”
“I always say that we should always remember that St. John Paul II wanted to keep hope alive, and what a better time than now, during this time of craziness. And we always have to remember that St. John Paul II didn’t want to be pope. He was asked and he chose to follow the Lord.”
Enzler has suffered himself during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. His father died just before Easter after contracting COVID-19 at home in Bergamo, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in Italy. Enzler said he spoke to his father on a Sunday, and by Tuesday he was gone. He has not been able to travel to Italy since.
During hard times, he reflects back on what he learned serving St. John Paul.
“In one conversation that I had with him, he is very famous for (saying) ‘do not be afraid,’ and I asked him why he chose to let us know that it is essential that we are not afraid, and he said, ‘Because God is always one day ahead of us’,” Enzler said.
.
Editor’s note: The author and Mario Enzler have been friends since 2011, when they served on the team for a three-day course in the Catholic faith.