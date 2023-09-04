MILFORD
Many of the hundreds who lined the Labor Day parade route Monday said they came for tradition, community and a chance to celebrate a town still small enough that most knew someone who marched by.
“It’s almost like a Norman Rockwell small-town kind of vibe,” said Jamie Anderson of Milford, who watched the 77th annual celebration with her friend, Cynthia Peloquin, while seated beneath a shade tree. What was their favorite part? Seeing their daughters, who were part of the Scouts contingent, they said.
Standing amid a sea of small American flags, Toby Greim waved as the Milford High School band played “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” and cheered as the Shriners spun their mini cars in madcap circles and members of St. Patrick’s Church passed with a life-sized statue of their parish’s namesake in tow.
“I’m here because it’s Labor Day and it’s a parade,” said Greim, who lives in Amherst. “Everyone loves a parade, as the song goes,” she added. “I love it because it’s very old town.”
Her friend, Bob Chaput, also of Amherst, agreed. “This is really authentic,” he said, noting he especially liked the marching units representing sports and Scouting.
The parade rolled out of Milford High School about 1 p.m. with a stream of honking fire trucks in the lead. It proceeded down West Street where onlookers sought refuge from the hot sun and humidity beneath shade trees, umbrellas and pop-up tents.
As honorary grand marshal, Gov. Chris Sununu received a warm reception from the crowd. He made frequent stops to shake hands and take selfies with bystanders and had to jog much of the route to keep up with the parade.
“I’m really disappointed you are not on the ballot,” Joe Wiegand said he told the governor after the two posed for a selfie.
The theme for this year’s parade was “A Celebration of Sports.” The co-grand marshals were Rollie Hardwick and Marc Maurais, both retired Milford High School athletic directors who together served more than 75 years.
The two Democrats vying for the gubernatorial nomination – Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington – marched in the parade.
So did Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
“We’re having an amazing time,” Ramaswamy said. “What I tell the hundreds of people who are here is ‘Stay proud…Be proud of who we are as Americans’.”
A contingent of flag-waving supporters of former president Donald Trump also were on hand.
Additionally, supporters for Democratic presidential hopefuls Marianne Williamson and Robert Kennedy Jr. marched.
Residents Angela Gray, her husband, Aron, their daughters, Madison, 8, and Kelsey, 10, and their friend, Finley, 9, staked out a shady spot on West Street just a five-minute walk from their house to view the parade.
“We’ve lived here eight years. We’ve only missed one (parade). The whole community comes out. We come out with our neighbors and friends and make a day of it,” Angela Gray said.
So did Linda Doyle, who graduated from Milford High School in 1978, and her daughter, Heather Alosa, a 2005 graduate who was a member of the Milford High marching band. “I’ve lived in Milford for 60 years. It’s a tradition,” Doyle said. The two women and their friends had a bird’s eye view on the events from a lawn set high above West Street.
“It just brings a small town together,” said long-time resident Candi Brickley.