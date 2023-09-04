Milford parade
Buy Now

Milford’s Labor Day parade makes its way up Mont Vernon Street from the Oval Monday afternoon.

 KATHRYN MARCHOCKI/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

MILFORD

Many of the hundreds who lined the Labor Day parade route Monday said they came for tradition, community and a chance to celebrate a town still small enough that most knew someone who marched by.

Enjoying the parade

Friends Cynthia Peloquin and Jamie Anderson enjoy the parade, which included their daughters, from a shady spot along the route.
Sununu in Milford.
Buy Now

Gov. Chris Sununu, the honorary grand marshal, shakes hands with some young supporters along the route of Milford’s Labor Day parade.
Bektash Shriners
Buy Now

A parade isn’t a parade without a contingent of Bektash Temple Shriners and their mini-cars.