NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The FBI has been ramping up its Peninsula operation — adding more special agents and technology to investigate a broader array of crimes.
Though the Peninsula “Resident Agency” remains under the direction of the Norfolk Field Office, it’s expected to now have more autonomy than it’s had in recent years.
Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Matthew Ellis — who began at the helm of the FBI’s Peninsula office in November — says the office can now handle a full gamut of criminal investigations.
“We don’t have to depend on Norfolk headquarters for any of our investigations,” Ellis said. “If a public corruption matter or health-care fraud matter occurs on the Peninsula, we don’t have to have an agent sitting in Norfolk. We can run that investigation right here.”
About 26 people are now working out of the FBI’s Peninsula Resident Agency, up from about 14 a few years ago.
There was a prior time that the Resident Agency, on Canon Boulevard near City Center, handled a wide range of criminal investigations. But that changed in April 2015, when the white collar fraud and corruption cases were shifted to Norfolk, and the FBI’s Peninsula focus turned mostly to on violent crime and child pornography investigations.
Now, however, the office is getting the fraud and corruption cases once again, and also adding increased capabilities to dig into Internet fraud and domestic terrorism cases.
“When we say we have a ‘standalone office,’ that means we have the bodies and the abilities to investigate all of those crimes,” Ellis said.
While the violent crime and child porn investigations will continue, he said, his agents will examine fraud scams that target the elderly and the area’s large population of veterans.
They will investigate embezzlement, s well campaign finance corruption and tax schemes and other fraud. “Virginia’s campaign laws are the loosest in the country,” Ellis said.
Last week, he said, his office began running a large investigation in which more than 100 retailers across the country are being targeted in a massive fraud ring. “We’re working cooperatively with them to figure out who the actors are,” Ellis said.
Ellis, 46, is a former financial investment manager who has been with the FBI for 12 years.
“You’ll see that in a lot of my career that I’ve been put in places where something needs to be developed,” he said. “There’s a gap there and some sort of mission has to be stood up. And that’s what I love, that’s my passion, and that’s what landed me here.”
After growing up in New Hampshire and studying psychology and ocean engineering at the University of New Hampshire, Ellis landed a job at Vanguard investments.
He began as a financial trader, got into management, then got into digging into complex investigations — such as the case of a man who left all of his assets to his mistress rather than his wife, and a “black sheep of the family child” who wanted all the assets to herself. “That’s where we would enter,” Ellis said. “That’s where I started to get the passion for investigations.”
After 13 years with Vanguard, he joined the FBI in 2009, first working as a special agent in Northern Virginia on public corruption and economic crimes.
During that job, Ellis led a large investigation into embezzlement at volunteer fire and rescue agencies across Northern Virginia.
“At a lot of these stations, the dad’s the chief, the mom’s the treasurer and the son’s the vice chief,” Ellis said. “And only one signature is needed on the check.”
The embezzlement, he said, sometimes ran into the millions of dollars. Ellis’ work included both making arrests and helping the volunteer fire departments adopt new policies, such as better auditing and multiple signatures on each check.
Ellis investigated global collusion in foreign currency markets, and later held supervisory posts at the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
While living in Northern Virginia in recent years, his family — he, his wife and two children — would often visit Hampton Roads, which gave him an eye for the job leading the Peninsula office.
“Busch Gardens, Water Country, the tall ships, the wine festival, monster trucks on the beach,” Ellis said. “We’ve been watching it for quite a while, and we lucked out. I was blessed to land here.”
He said that running an FBI resident agency — where he can lead his own team of agents away from everything going on at the field office — has always made the job an attractive one.
“In my mind, it’s kind of the best job in the bureau,” he said.
The Peninsula Resident Agency serves Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg and Franklin, as well as York, James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Isle of Wight and Southampton counties.
Of the 26 people currently working at the FBI’s Peninsula office, 14 are agents — up from about seven agents a few years ago.
Seven are on violent crime investigations, such as gangs, drugs and killings. There are two agents on financial fraud and government corruption investigations; one each on child pornography and Internet crimes; and three agents working on terrorism or counterintelligence cases.
Two agents were moved from Norfolk to Newport News in recent weeks, Ellis said, adding that he shifted another from violent crime investigations to government corruption cases. The Peninsula office has three crime analysts, he said, up from one two years ago.
In addition, eight “task force officers” — local police officers paid mostly by their local departments — are working with the FBI out of the office: That includes three from Newport News, two each from Hampton and the Virginia State Police, and one from James City County.
Ellis says it makes sense geographically to have Peninsula-based FBI agents investigating Peninsula crimes.
“Norfolk can’t respond to an incident on the Peninsula in less than, say, 30 minutes, because of all the water, the bridges, the tunnels,” he said. “So we have to have agents on the Peninsula that can respond.”
It would take all day, he said, for a Norfolk-based agent to travel to Williamsburg, conduct a two-hour interview, and drive home. “So us being able to handle that, it frees up a whole lot of time and makes us more efficient as an organization.”
He also added that the FBI has added some new infrastructure into the Peninsula office in recent years.
There’s a “wire room” to perform phone system intercepts. There’s a brand new “digital forensics lab” being built to analyze cellphones and digital devices, and a highly secure room to communicate in a top secret fashion with other agencies. There’s also a new booking area to fingerprint and process newly arrested defendants.
Four months into the job, Ellis said he’s working to make local connections. He and his agents have begun reach out to local businesses, and he’s compiling a comprehensive list of banks — to include small community ones — and their leaders.
“So if they see a funny transaction, they can call us and say, ‘Hey, I got something you might be interested in,’” Ellis said. “That’s how these public corruption cases really come in to us. It’s by somebody seeing something that doesn’t feel right to them.”
Ellis also making the rounds at local universities and chambers of commerce, and will meet soon with city and county leaders.
He said he doesn’t believe that a renewed focus on financial fraud and public corruption will harm the FBI investigations into violent crimes and street gangs, which is still a large problem on the Peninsula.
Street crime cases have become more complex, he said, such as drugs being purchased through online accounts, that there could be some overlap between street crime and standard fraud cases.
“The threat nowadays, it’s morphed to be a little more sophisticated,” Ellis said. “We can’t just have someone that knows how to work violent crime investigation. They need to be partnered with somebody that knows a little bit about virtual currency, knows a little bit about how to look at financials.”
Ellis said he’s happy to be leading the Peninsula office, which he said he hopes he can do for the next seven years. “There’s a satisfaction of putting your head down on the pillow every night, and knowing that you contributed to a civil society,” he said.
Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com
