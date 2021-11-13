Monahan joins TFMoran as wetland scientist
BEDFORD — Sharon Monahan has joined TFMoran Inc. as a wetland scientist and septic designer in the Bedford office. She has over 20 years of experience in permitting in New Hampshire regarding wetlands, shorelands, septic systems, and zoning. Monahan is a Certified Wetland Scientist and Septic Subsurface Designer and has a Paralegal Certificate in Land Use Law.
Prior to joining TFMoran, Ms. Monahan worked for various survey and engineering firms throughout northern New England, and as an independent environmental consultant. She has also served her community in different capacities including serving on the Peterborough Zoning Board of Adjustment for 12 years, as a member of the Peterborough Affordable Housing Committee, and a longtime member of the Peterborough Lions Club.
Owens takes spot on United Way board
KEENE — Marcus Owens, plant manager of Timken Aerospace’s Keene facility, has joined the Monadnock United Way Board of Directors.
Prior to joining the Timken team in Keene, Owens was plant manager for Timken’s New Philadelphia plant in Canton, Ohio.
Owens has been a member of MUW’s I&E Committee since January 2020 and officially joined the board in June 2021. He has been a supporter of the United Way throughout his professional career and is a former board member of Cessna United Friendship Fund and supported the grant allocations process for the United Way of the Plains and Granite United Way.
Landry appointed CFO of Waypoint service agency
MANCHESTER — Waypoint has appointed Kerrie Landry of Rochester to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Landry previously worked at Cornerstone VNA, where she served as vice president of finance. She has extensive experience in bank auditing and has worked in private and public industries.
Waypoint is a private, nonprofit human service agency dedicated to empowering people of all ages through an array of human services and advocacy.
Reynolds joins Bank of New Hampshire
CLAREMONT — Bank of New Hampshire has welcomed Nicole Reynolds as Assistant Vice President – Claremont Banking Office Manager.
In her role as Banking Office Manager, Reynolds will be responsible for management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management, new business development and community engagement. She will also oversee all daily operations of the office.
She joins Bank of New Hampshire with nine years of experience in financial services.
Change at RYP Granite Strategies
CONCORD — RYP Granite Strategies (RYPGS), one of New Hampshire’s leading government relations and public affairs practices, and a division of Rath, Young and Pignatelli, P.C. (RYP), announces that David Collins, President of RYPGS, will step down from his position effective Dec. 31, 2021 in anticipation of his retirement at the end of the upcoming Legislative Session.
Gina Powers, current Director of Government Relations, will assume the role of President of RYPGS as of Jan. 1, 2022. Collins will remain with the firm in an advisory role through June 2022.
Collins joined RYP in 1998 and has most recently served as President of RYPGS since its formation in late 2017.
Powers, who has been with RYP for 15 years, has proven herself as an effective government affairs professional.
In addition, RYP Granite Strategies announced that Richard Parsons, who has extensive legislative and lobbying experience in both New Hampshire and South Carolina on a host of issues, will serve as the Director of Government Relations.
Kyle Baker, former Legislative Aide to the Senate Majority Leader and Commerce and Health and Human Services Committees, will be the Senior Manager of Government Relations.
Robert Collins, who served as Caucus Director for the New Hampshire Senate prior to joining RYP Granite Strategies in the winter of 2020, will serve as Government Relations Coordinator.
Smart takes role with GZA
BEDFORD — Aaron Smart has joined the Bedford office of GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. as a Senior Project Manager in the Geotechnical Practice.
Prior to joining GZA, Smart held senior positions with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation overseeing geotechnical engineering for complex civil projects, and with private-sector firms overseeing commercial and residential development, dam maintenance, and manufactured gas plant site remediation.